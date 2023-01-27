Read full article on original website
aisd.net
Trustee Kecia Mays has three sons who graduated from Arlington ISD
January is School Board Recognition Month, and this year’s theme is Forward, Together. The Arlington ISD has been moving forward thanks to our board. We appreciate our school board members, so we’re catching up with them this month to learn about their lives and why they serve. We’re...
Some local districts cancel school Monday, others to have early release
Two southern Denton County school districts canceled school Monday due to expected winter weather and poor driving conditions. Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD separately announced just before 8 a.m. that they were cancelling school Monday, after many students had already arrived at school. NISD apologized for waiting as long as it did, saying that roads were drivable when busing started early Monday morning, but “conditions have rapidly deteriorated.” The districts are communicating with families about how their children will either be bussed home.
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
dallasexpress.com
Another Local ISD Adopts Four-Day Week
A small North Texas school district will implement a four-day school week next academic year, the latest in the Lone Star State to adopt the schedule shift. Anna Independent School District’s (ISD) Board of Trustees signed off on the three-year pilot program last week, pointing to a recent survey of community members and district employees that was overwhelmingly in favor of the move.
North Texas school districts make plans for cold, icy weather
Parents and kids are wondering about school this week with below freezing temperatures and steady freezing rain expected. Many school districts are already planning for Tuesday morning when freezing rain and cold temperaturs could be a real problem.
mansfieldisd.org
Early Release Monday, Closed Tuesday
Due to the anticipated inclement weather, all Mansfield ISD schools will have early release on Monday, Jan. 30 with all after-school and athletic activities canceled (including the out-of-school time programs). All schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Students will be released Jan. 30 on a staggered...
starlocalmedia.com
See how Keep Mesquite Beautiful's new executive director plans to ameliorate his community
Jonathan Chitty is the new executive director and program administrator for Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. Chitty grew up in Grand Saline, Texas and graduated from Mineola High School. He attended Tyler Junior College, where he marched in the Apache Band, and Texas A&M University at Commerce, where he obtained his...
Shorthorn
Parking and Transportation Services updates parking lots for spring semester
Following the first two weeks of school, UTA has updated the campus’ parking for the spring 2023 semester. Lot 36, a newly converted student commuter lot, will now include about 30 employee parking spots near the UTA Boulevard street crossing, according to the Parking and Transportation Services’ website. The spots are marked with faculty and staff signs.
Shorthorn
Students start new semester with skating, games at Rollercade event
Neon lights, groovy music and screeching wheels on the tiles of the Palo Duro Lounge filled the University Center on Friday as students partied throughout UTA’s Welcome Back Rollercade event. Last Friday, EXCEL Campus Activities hosted the second ever Rollercade event. Students waited in line as organizers set up...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
dmagazine.com
Dallas, Richardson, and Other North Texas School Districts Close on Tuesday
Last Updated, 1/20, 6:30 p.m. The winter weather returned in earnest on Monday morning, and some major school districts are shutting down on Tuesday. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Garland, Grand Prairie, Irving, Keller, and Richardson schools will be closed as district officials expect unsafe conditions after sunrise. School districts will...
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
Arlington, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Arlington, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lamar High School - Arlington soccer team will have a game with Sam Houston High School on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
$120M Needed For McKinney U.S. 380 Bypass
The city of McKinney is trying to find $120 million to cover their portion for the right of way and utility relocation required by TxDOT. The preferred Blue Alternative plan is the proposed 380 bypass alignment. TxDOT requires an agreement with local agencies to participate in 10% of the cost...
4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services
See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
From 2003 to 2050: Denton City Council members share their visions for the future
They called it “Denton ... News 2025: ‘Create the Dream.’”. In 2003, Denton City Council members Mark Burroughs, Raymond Redmon, Pete Kamp, Jack Thomson, Perry McNeil and Bob Montgomery and Mayor Euline Brock contemplated Denton’s future and shared their hopes and dreams of what Denton would look like in 2025.
Shorthorn
Campus leadership holds event in wake of Tyre Nichols' death and investigation
UTA will host an event in response to the Memphis police releasing footage of Tyre Nichols’ death, university President Jennifer Cowley announced in a universitywide email. Students are invited to join campus leadership to support each other following the ongoing tragedies at 3 p.m. Monday in the Palo Duro Lounge, Cowley said in the email. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was aggressively beaten by five officers Jan. 7 when he was caught running away after being pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. He died three days later.
Shorthorn
RAPID to add new and more inclusive Rideshare vehicles
Arlington RAPID officials have begun adding new and more inclusive vehicles to their existing line-up. Arlington’s Rideshare, Automation and Payment Integration Demonstration is an autonomous ride service. The city created the program in partnership with Via Transportation, May Mobility and UTA to provide rides throughout downtown Arlington and UTA, according to a Jan. 24 city press release.
inforney.com
Stay safe, Denton: Schools close, police respond to crashes as road conditions, winter weather worsens
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
WFAA
DFW winter storm updates: Latest weather impacts, road conditions, warming shelters, school closures
DALLAS — North Texas was under a winter storm warning starting Monday, as ice and freezing rain were expected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the area. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to road conditions, throughout the week. Here's what we know:. Latest...
