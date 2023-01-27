Read full article on original website
I hope that he is found safe. Every week now it seems a young person that seemingly has something,is found dead after being Group Jacked, robbed , and murdered .
Oconee County deputies find missing 16-year-old girl
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a missing Newry teen who ran away from her home. According to deputies, 16-year-old Haley Gayle Grant Watts was discovered missing from her family’s home on Palmetto Avenue late Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.
Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
Greenville County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway tween
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a pre-teen girl who ran away from home this afternoon. Deputies say 12-year-old Hailey Taylor left her home on Cardinal Drive in Taylors at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say Hailey was wearing olive...
Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly has a heart condition and was last seen on Thursday morning. According to deputies, 51-year-old William Scott Bruce was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 leaving his home on Adger Street in a black 2000 Infiniti G20 with the SC TAG: PXN-210.
Greenville County Officials: Multiple unexplained deaths at West Greenville home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office say they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville. The Coroner’s Office says there are now multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call in regards to several people...
McDowell Co. man arrested for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man was arrested after he robbed a gas station in Spartanburg County.
Deputies searching for 14-year-old who reportedly ran away last week
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen on Kentmont Lane in Greer around 6:30 a.m. on January 17, wearing blue jeans and white socks. They added that he was wearing no shoes or shirt.
What happened to Alexis Ware? 1-year anniversary of Upstate mother’s disappearance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jan. 30 marks one year since the disappearance of an Upstate mother that has grabbed national attention and now her family is pushing for more eyes on the case. While the FBI has been brought in, Alexis Ware’s family said they are going to the...
Greenville Police investigating after shots fired at apartment complex
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a scene at an apartment complex after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to apartments on Crest Lane and officers found rounds in the sides of the apartments, but no one was hit. No...
90-year-old man dies after crash in Spartanburg Co.
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash that happened in Spartanburg County on Sunday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Main Street near SC 290 at around 10:42 a.m. Officials say a Ford Mustang was driving west on 290 when a Toyota...
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
Coroner identifies elderly Piedmont man killed in crash in Greenville
An elderly man has been killed in a crash in Greenville, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Ridgeway, the crash happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 25 at the intersection of Sterling Grove Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Ridgeway says that...
Car crash kills South Carolina high school football player
A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County.
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in South Carolina
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
20-year-old pedestrian hit, killed on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Saturday morning on I-85 northbound, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. near the 72-mile marker in the left lane. According to Highway...
86-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday evening. Troopers said the crash happened along Augusta Road near Sterling Grove Road around 6:32 p.m. According to troopers, the victim was trying to turn left onto Sterling Grove...
