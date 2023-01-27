ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Neutral Sweet
3d ago

I hope that he is found safe. Every week now it seems a young person that seemingly has something,is found dead after being Group Jacked, robbed , and murdered .

2
FOX Carolina

Oconee County deputies find missing 16-year-old girl

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a missing Newry teen who ran away from her home. According to deputies, 16-year-old Haley Gayle Grant Watts was discovered missing from her family’s home on Palmetto Avenue late Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway tween

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a pre-teen girl who ran away from home this afternoon. Deputies say 12-year-old Hailey Taylor left her home on Cardinal Drive in Taylors at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say Hailey was wearing olive...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly has a heart condition and was last seen on Thursday morning. According to deputies, 51-year-old William Scott Bruce was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 leaving his home on Adger Street in a black 2000 Infiniti G20 with the SC TAG: PXN-210.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for 14-year-old who reportedly ran away last week

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen on Kentmont Lane in Greer around 6:30 a.m. on January 17, wearing blue jeans and white socks. They added that he was wearing no shoes or shirt.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police investigating after shots fired at apartment complex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a scene at an apartment complex after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to apartments on Crest Lane and officers found rounds in the sides of the apartments, but no one was hit. No...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

90-year-old man dies after crash in Spartanburg Co.

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash that happened in Spartanburg County on Sunday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Main Street near SC 290 at around 10:42 a.m. Officials say a Ford Mustang was driving west on 290 when a Toyota...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies elderly Piedmont man killed in crash in Greenville

An elderly man has been killed in a crash in Greenville, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Ridgeway, the crash happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 25 at the intersection of Sterling Grove Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Ridgeway says that...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

20-year-old pedestrian hit, killed on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Saturday morning on I-85 northbound, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. near the 72-mile marker in the left lane. According to Highway...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

86-year-old dies following crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday evening. Troopers said the crash happened along Augusta Road near Sterling Grove Road around 6:32 p.m. According to troopers, the victim was trying to turn left onto Sterling Grove...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

