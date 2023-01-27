ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis, Purdue hold off No. 2 Ohio State 73-65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With Ohio State making a run in the fourth quarter, Purdue buckled down defensively and knocked off the No.2 Buckeyes. Abbey Ellis made a season-high five 3 pointers and Purdue earned its first top-five road victory in program history, beating Ohio State 73-65 on Sunday.
Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to be back on the sideline for Saturday night's game against Ohio State. Woodson missed Wednesday's game at Minnesota while recovering from COVID-19. The athletic department says in a news release that Woodson was “doing well” and the medical team expects the second-year coach to resume his duties. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond filled in as the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.
