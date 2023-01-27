Read full article on original website
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL & BPA: Williams County Port Authority Gives Presentation On Plans For County Housing
JOINT MEETING … Sean Rupp of the Williams County Port Authority talks about the Port Authority's housing project in Montpelier. The Williams County Port Authority is also partnering with Frontier Community Services to start a senior housing project in Bryan. Proposed construction on this project is for June 2024 and then to be ready for occupation, by late 2025. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Update From County Economic Development Director
COMMISSIONERS … The Fulton County Commissioners discuss items on the agenda during last week’s meetings. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 24th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
County Historical Society Museum Topic For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary
HISTORY LESSON … Kelly Michael, center, interim director of the Williams County Historical Society, served as guest speaker at the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, Jan. 9th at St. Paul’s UM Church. She was presented an appreciation gift by Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, right. Linda Dilworth, left, was welcomed as a new member.
Four County BPA Students Place in Top 6 At Regional Competition
Forty-eight Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter members recently placed in the top six among the several hundred area students competing in the regional contests held at the University of Toledo. Twenty-seven of these winners have qualified for State BPA Skill Competition. Contest winners from Fulton...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session
RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
150th Birthday Party Held For Fayette At Fulton County Museum
FAYETTE MAYOR … Mayor Dave Borer agreed to share for a few moments during the party which was held at the Museum of Fulton County to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town he leads. (PHOTO PROVIDED) With a snowstorm blowing in during the week of January 27, 2023,...
Four County HOSA Members Qualify For State Skill Competition
Twenty-three Four County Career Center HOSA – Future Health Professionals Chapter members have qualified for the State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus on March 16 & 17, 2023 by placing in the top four in the regional contests. Contest winners from Fulton County (above) are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Breann...
Williams County Spelling Bee Held In Stryker
SPELLING BEE … Contestants from the Williams County Spelling Bee stand for a picture following the contest. Names provided from left to right. Back row – Logan Samper, Aaron Cheeseman, Mia Hawkins, Payten Hall, Jalen Fort, Troy Snyder, Mya Parker. Middle row – Savannah Thompson, Jocelin Lopez, Melody Gineman, Stella Fellers, John Deitemeyer, Finley Davis. Front row – Deegan Roth, Weston Brown, Presley Yoder. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
Helping Cats Is The Mission For Compassionate Care Sanctuary In Delta
CCS … Jennifer Pershing is the CEO of Compassionate Care Sanctuary. She works with volunteers to make the lives of cats and other animals in our area better. The Compassionate Care Sanctuary is a not for profit 501c(3) with a mission to provide long-term care to cats and other small animals who are difficult to place due to their needs.
Edgerton High School Presents 2023 Homecoming Court
The first queen candidate announced for Edgerton Homecoming 2023, was Miss Elissa Bowen, (NHS) National Honor Society representative. Elissa is the daughter of Peter and Jane Bowen and has 3 siblings: Jared (27), Megan (23), and Bailey (22). During her high school career, Elissa has been involved in FFA, FEA, Spanish Club, NHS, Student Council, Cross Country, and track.
Ann Detwiler (1931-2023)
Ann L. Detwiler, 91, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. Ann was born June 8, 1931, in Fayette, Ohio, daughter of the late Ed and Helen (Kennedy) Davenport. She was a 1949 graduate of Fayette High School.
Ralph Fry (1934-2023)
Ralph Fry, age 89, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away January 29, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born January 1, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio; the son of Lon and Ida Fry. Ralph drove truck for 42 years, 35 years of that was with Duff Truck Line.
Archbold Rotary Hears From New Owner Of Fusion Fitness
NEW OWNERSHIP … Jordan Searel (middle), the new owner of Fusion Health and Fitness in Archbold, told Rotarians about the importance of focusing on muscle movement to reduce joint pain. He also explained that Fusion will soon become Kinessis: Movement = Medicine to emphasize that point Jordan and Mylee McQuillin, the facility’s operations manager, presented the program that was arranged by Bill Rufenacht (left).
Don Cline (1935-2023)
Don K. Cline, age 87, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan surrounded by his family. Don was a farmer and had also worked at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana for over 25 years. He was a member of...
Jeffrey Nafziger (1954-2023)
Jeffrey D. Nafziger, age 68 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born June 27, 1954 at Wauseon, the son of Loren and Gilda (Kratzer) Nafziger. After graduating from Pettisville High School in 1972 he started working for Sauders...
Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022
INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday,...
Robert Disbrow (1935-2023)
Robert William Disbrow, age 87, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away in his home, Monday evening, January 30, 2023. He was born September 19, 1935 in Chesterfield Township to Montral M. and Bulah Marie (Loveland) Disbrow. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Swanton High School, and enlisted in the United States...
Edith “Miriam” Clum (1930-2023)
Edith “Miriam” Clum, 92, of Montgomery, Michigan passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Parkview Nursing Care Center in Edgerton. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Philo, Ohio to Alfred L. and Mary I. (Ziegler) Mautz. Miriam graduated from Roseville High School and attended Capital University in Columbus.
Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament
Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
Local Artist Marilyn Royal Speaks To Stryker Rotary
Marilyn Royal shared art and explained her artistic process during the clubs regular meeting. Marilyn has been an artist for over 20 years, achieving awards for a number of her works. She told the club about two types of art she has experience with: glass work and decorating gourds. Marilyn...
