Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Four County BPA Students Place in Top 6 At Regional Competition
Forty-eight Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter members recently placed in the top six among the several hundred area students competing in the regional contests held at the University of Toledo. Twenty-seven of these winners have qualified for State BPA Skill Competition. Contest winners from Fulton...
thevillagereporter.com
Four County HOSA Members Qualify For State Skill Competition
Twenty-three Four County Career Center HOSA – Future Health Professionals Chapter members have qualified for the State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus on March 16 & 17, 2023 by placing in the top four in the regional contests. Contest winners from Fulton County (above) are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Breann...
thevillagereporter.com
County Historical Society Museum Topic For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary
HISTORY LESSON … Kelly Michael, center, interim director of the Williams County Historical Society, served as guest speaker at the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, Jan. 9th at St. Paul’s UM Church. She was presented an appreciation gift by Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, right. Linda Dilworth, left, was welcomed as a new member.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Spelling Bee Held In Stryker
SPELLING BEE … Contestants from the Williams County Spelling Bee stand for a picture following the contest. Names provided from left to right. Back row – Logan Samper, Aaron Cheeseman, Mia Hawkins, Payten Hall, Jalen Fort, Troy Snyder, Mya Parker. Middle row – Savannah Thompson, Jocelin Lopez, Melody Gineman, Stella Fellers, John Deitemeyer, Finley Davis. Front row – Deegan Roth, Weston Brown, Presley Yoder. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
150th Birthday Party Held For Fayette At Fulton County Museum
FAYETTE MAYOR … Mayor Dave Borer agreed to share for a few moments during the party which was held at the Museum of Fulton County to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town he leads. (PHOTO PROVIDED) With a snowstorm blowing in during the week of January 27, 2023,...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton High School Presents 2023 Homecoming Court
The first queen candidate announced for Edgerton Homecoming 2023, was Miss Elissa Bowen, (NHS) National Honor Society representative. Elissa is the daughter of Peter and Jane Bowen and has 3 siblings: Jared (27), Megan (23), and Bailey (22). During her high school career, Elissa has been involved in FFA, FEA, Spanish Club, NHS, Student Council, Cross Country, and track.
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL & BPA: Williams County Port Authority Gives Presentation On Plans For County Housing
JOINT MEETING … Sean Rupp of the Williams County Port Authority talks about the Port Authority's housing project in Montpelier. The Williams County Port Authority is also partnering with Frontier Community Services to start a senior housing project in Bryan. Proposed construction on this project is for June 2024 and then to be ready for occupation, by late 2025. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022
INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday,...
thevillagereporter.com
Roy Loveless (1939-2023)
Roy J. Loveless, age 83, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by his family. Roy worked as a shear operator at Pioneer Forge. Roy also served in the United States Army as a light...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session
RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
thevillagereporter.com
Jeffrey Nafziger (1954-2023)
Jeffrey D. Nafziger, age 68 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born June 27, 1954 at Wauseon, the son of Loren and Gilda (Kratzer) Nafziger. After graduating from Pettisville High School in 1972 he started working for Sauders...
thevillagereporter.com
Ralph Fry (1934-2023)
Ralph Fry, age 89, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away January 29, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born January 1, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio; the son of Lon and Ida Fry. Ralph drove truck for 42 years, 35 years of that was with Duff Truck Line.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Update From County Economic Development Director
COMMISSIONERS … The Fulton County Commissioners discuss items on the agenda during last week’s meetings. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 24th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
thevillagereporter.com
Girl Named Tom Presents “The Voice” Trophy To Pettisville Schools
THANK YOU … Pettisville Vocal Music Teacher Duane Beck receives The Voice trophy from GNT as a sign of gratitude from the trio. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, January 6, Pettisville’s own Girl Named Tom (GNT) came back home to the Pettisville School Theater and gave nearly 600 area fans “A Backstage Pass” slideshow presentation highlighting the Liechty siblings’ life on the road and backstage.
thevillagereporter.com
Frederick “Fred” Sanders (1937-2023)
Frederick A. “Fred” Sanders, 86 years, of Bryan, passed away early Friday morning, January 27, 2023, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan. Fred was born January 27, 1937, in St. Mary’s Ohio, the son of the late Gerald and Viola (Topp) Sanders, He was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.
thevillagereporter.com
Janice Noe (1944-2023)
Janice K. Noe, age 78, of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Prior to her retirement she had worked in Accounts Receivable for the former Impact Products in Toledo. Janice was born in Henry County, Ohio on July 9, 1944, the daughter of...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Marching Band Will Be Marching In Style In 2023
CONTEMPORARY LOOK … A sneak peek of the new uniforms that have been customized for Wauseon. (PHOTO PROVIDED) Thanks to a generous donation from the Wauseon Music Boosters in the amount of $38,135 the Wauseon Marching Band will soon have a brand-new look. Luke Ankney of the Wauseon Music...
thevillagereporter.com
Don Cline (1935-2023)
Don K. Cline, age 87, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan surrounded by his family. Don was a farmer and had also worked at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana for over 25 years. He was a member of...
thevillagereporter.com
Edon Music Students Participate In OMEA District 1 Honors Ensembles
The Edon Music Department had 12 students participate in the Ohio Music Education Association’s (OMEA) District 1 Honors Ensembles this past week. These honors ensembles were made up of the top musicians from across northwest Ohio based on performance auditions. The groups rehearsed with top clinicians for two days...
thevillagereporter.com
Nancy Saunders (1947-2023)
Nancy Saunders, born July 14, 1947, in Rogers, Arkansas to the late Herbert Eugene Saunders of Wauseon, Ohio and Alta Joe (nee Brown) of Rogers Arkansas, died peacefully with family beside her at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, Ohio, on January 24, 2023, aged 75 years. A 1965...
Comments / 0