Rebels Erase 19-Point Deficit in Comeback Win at Arkansas, 76-73
Despite facing its largest deficit of the season by 19 points, there was no quit from Ole Miss to complete the comeback to knock off No. 24 Arkansas in overtime, 76-73 from Bud Walton Arena on Sunday. In her return to Arkansas, Marquesha Davis came to play as she went...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Drops 82-60 Game At Oklahoma State
Playing in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma State 82-60 on Saturday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. While the home team hit the scoreboard first with an and-one opportunity, Amaree Abram quickly retaliated with a make from three. Moment later, Myles Burns made it 19 of 21 games on the season with a steal before quickly sending a pass down to James White in transition who slammed it home. Midway through the first half the Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) went up by 10, before a jumper from Tye Fagan and three by TJ Caldwell pulled the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) within five. Oklahoma State closed out the first half with a make down low in the closing seconds to take an 11-point advantage into halftime, as Ole Miss trailed 38-27 entering the lockers.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Takes on OSU in SEC-Big 12 Challenge
Ole Miss men’s basketball steps outside of conference play to take on Oklahoma State Cowboys in the annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2. Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7 SEC) is coming off of an 89-77 loss to Missouri...
Ole Miss Baseball Prepares for Opener
Ole Miss baseball returned to the diamond on Friday to start intrasquad for the upcoming 2023 season. Head coach Mike Bianco met with the media to discuss this season and defending the national championship. Bianco has been asked a lot since winning the national title about how to put the...
Oxford Lion’s Club Aims to Serve
The Oxford Lion’s Club has raised about $40,000 out of its $80,000 goal to help the Hamilton Eye Insititute in Memphis purchase equipment that will serve the Mid-South. The funds will be matched by a grant from Lion’s Club International Foundation. The deadline for the club to reach...
OSD Announces its Parents of the Year
The Oxford School District announced their Parents of the Year for the 2022/2023 school year recently. Each school selects a Parent of the Year and one parent is chosen as the district’s Parent of the Year. Barrie Welty was chosen as Oxford Middle School’s Parent of the Year and...
Stronger Together Oxford Looking for Easy Meals, Recipes for Little Free Pantries
Little Free Pantries in Oxford have been helping those in need of food for about two years. Residents drop off nonperishable food items for others to use. Stronger Together Oxford wants to take the help a step further with its Every Meal Project. “The Every Meal Project is an indirect...
