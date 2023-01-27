Read full article on original website
Rebels Fall to Paducah Tilghman
For the first time since mid-December the Todd County Central Rebels have dropped back-to-back games. The Rebels were upended by Paducah Tilghman 78-59 Saturday night in Elkton. The loss comes on the heels of a home district loss Friday night to Franklin-Simpson. The win was the fourth in a row...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Owensboro Catholic
An epic game Friday night between University Heights and Owensboro Catholic in the quarterfinals of the All A Classic. The Aces would end up taking the win in 4 OTs, 61-60. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
Hoptown Girls’ Winning Run Ends at Grayson County
Playing some of their best basketball despite a shortened bench, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team rode a three-game win streak into a matchup at Grayson County on Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers were turned away 66-56 for the Lady Cougars’ sixth win in their last seven outings,. The...
Murray Powers Past Lady Falcons
With only six players ready to go, the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons were facing an uphill battle from the start as they traveled to Murray Saturday. The Lady Tigers did not make it any easier. Murray’s defense limited Fort Campbell to just two first-quarter points and rolled to a 65-15...
Crittenden’s Taylor Guess Now 5th District’s All-Time Leading Scorer
Crittenden County senior Taylor Guess has now scored more points than anyone in the history of girls’ basketball in the 5th District. Guess had 16 points Saturday in the Lady Rockets’ 74-54 victory at Carlisle County. That pushed her past former Lyon County standout Saundra Oliver and into...
Lady Rebels’ Rally Falls Short in District Defeat (w/PHOTOS)
Looking to end a six-game losing run to 13th-District rival Franklin-Simpson on Friday, the host Todd County Central Lady Rebels nearly erased a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit before falling 47-45 to the two-time defending district champion Lady Wildcats. The loss is the third straight for the Lady Rebels, leaving them at...
Webster’s Accuracy Too Much For Lady Wildcats to Overcome
Webster County led wire-to-wire and handed Trigg County a 63-43 loss Friday night at Wildcat Gym. The loss is the fifth straight for the Lady Wildcats – their longest such streak in two years. Webster scored the first five points of the game and led 10-3 just three minutes...
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ – Fort Campbell Twins Jinny and Sunny Joo
The bond that identical twins share is a real thing – the result of a fertilized egg splitting into two, which gives them identical DNA. It’s a bond that Fort Campbell High School seniors Jinny and Sunny Joo share in the classroom, in the athletic arena, and in everyday life.
Hoptown Hoppers Name Roberts GM for 2023
The Hoptown Hoppers summer collegiate baseball team has announced local businessman Danny Roberts as the team’s new general manager starting with the 2023 season. Roberts, vice-president of operations at BryMak & Associates, is a longtime Hoppers fan and the fourth GM in Hoppers’ franchise history. “Hoppers baseball is...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Relay pancake breakfast brings in over $3,500
Over $3,500 was raised for Christian County Relay for Life at their annual kickoff breakfast Saturday morning at First Baptist Church. Pam Futrell with Relay was pleased with a steady turnout that kept the room full of folks enjoying their morning together while supporting a good cause. She reminded that...
WKU alum to appear on “Wheel of Fortune”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Western Kentucky University alum will be spinning the wheel and buying vowels from Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the hit television game show, Wheel of Fortune. Buddy Wren was born and raised in Oklahoma City but moved to Bowling Green to get...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling Green being confronted by restaurant patrons. The customers are upset that their dinners were interrupted by an event hosting John Mattingly. They said Mattingly’s event had speakers playing loud footage that involved gunshots from the 2020 protests.
Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville
30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
No Injuries In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard has been extinguished with no injuries Saturday night. Hopkinsville firefighters say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished...
Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
