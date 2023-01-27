The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with serious injuries. Responders were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. Officials say…53-year-old, Donald Williams of Auburn was driving a semitruck westbound on U.S. 6… as 74-year-old Tracy Moog of Bryan was southbound on County Road 12C. Moog entered the intersection and struck the trailer of the semi. Williams did not suffer any injuries in the crash, but Moog and his passenger, 74-year-old Connie Moog, were both taken to a hospital. Officials add…failure to wear seat belts was a contributing factor in the crash.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO