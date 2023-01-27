Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL & BPA: Williams County Port Authority Gives Presentation On Plans For County Housing
JOINT MEETING … Sean Rupp of the Williams County Port Authority talks about the Port Authority's housing project in Montpelier. The Williams County Port Authority is also partnering with Frontier Community Services to start a senior housing project in Bryan. Proposed construction on this project is for June 2024 and then to be ready for occupation, by late 2025. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session
RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Measures To Auction Off Un-Needed Vehicles
DELTA COUNCIL … Council member Thomas presides over the meeting due to Mayor Wilton being absent for the council meeting held on Monday, January 23rd. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, January 23rd. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the...
thevillagereporter.com
February News & Notes For Fulton County Senior Center
-February 15 Card making with Deb B. (sign up) -February 16 Painting with Peggy N. (sign up) -February 23 Free Program, Health Advance Directives, first class of three with Legal Aid. Details on the three upcoming upcoming Free Legal Classes – Plan to attend this free Legal Information Class on...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Update From County Economic Development Director
COMMISSIONERS … The Fulton County Commissioners discuss items on the agenda during last week’s meetings. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 24th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022
INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday,...
The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan
The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
thevillagereporter.com
Frederick “Fred” Sanders (1937-2023)
Frederick A. “Fred” Sanders, 86 years, of Bryan, passed away early Friday morning, January 27, 2023, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan. Fred was born January 27, 1937, in St. Mary’s Ohio, the son of the late Gerald and Viola (Topp) Sanders, He was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.
thevillagereporter.com
Don Cline (1935-2023)
Don K. Cline, age 87, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan surrounded by his family. Don was a farmer and had also worked at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana for over 25 years. He was a member of...
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
thevillagereporter.com
Girl Named Tom Presents “The Voice” Trophy To Pettisville Schools
THANK YOU … Pettisville Vocal Music Teacher Duane Beck receives The Voice trophy from GNT as a sign of gratitude from the trio. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, January 6, Pettisville’s own Girl Named Tom (GNT) came back home to the Pettisville School Theater and gave nearly 600 area fans “A Backstage Pass” slideshow presentation highlighting the Liechty siblings’ life on the road and backstage.
Uncle John's owner offers new details on move of iconic restaurant
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pancakes, car washes and speculation made their way through Toledo this past weekend. Uncle John's Pancake House, which has been on Secor Road for 63 years is relocating. That's according to their owner of 11 years, Sal Tubeileh. On Saturday, Tubeileh announced his decision to sell...
13abc.com
TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.
Climate Friday | Why was Wednesday's snow so hard to shovel?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter weather finally arrived this week, chipping away at the snowfall deficit and delivering heavy snow and wet accumulations to the region. In the last few editions of Climate Friday, we've explained the causes of this unseasonably mild and dry winter weather. This week, we'll recap our biggest snowfall of the season and explain the science behind this heavy, wet snow.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotary Hears From New Owner Of Fusion Fitness
NEW OWNERSHIP … Jordan Searel (middle), the new owner of Fusion Health and Fitness in Archbold, told Rotarians about the importance of focusing on muscle movement to reduce joint pain. He also explained that Fusion will soon become Kinessis: Movement = Medicine to emphasize that point Jordan and Mylee McQuillin, the facility’s operations manager, presented the program that was arranged by Bill Rufenacht (left).
wbnowqct.com
Injury Crash Update
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with serious injuries. Responders were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. Officials say…53-year-old, Donald Williams of Auburn was driving a semitruck westbound on U.S. 6… as 74-year-old Tracy Moog of Bryan was southbound on County Road 12C. Moog entered the intersection and struck the trailer of the semi. Williams did not suffer any injuries in the crash, but Moog and his passenger, 74-year-old Connie Moog, were both taken to a hospital. Officials add…failure to wear seat belts was a contributing factor in the crash.
thevillagereporter.com
Edon Music Students Participate In OMEA District 1 Honors Ensembles
The Edon Music Department had 12 students participate in the Ohio Music Education Association’s (OMEA) District 1 Honors Ensembles this past week. These honors ensembles were made up of the top musicians from across northwest Ohio based on performance auditions. The groups rehearsed with top clinicians for two days...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Basketball Roundup For January 28, 2023
HAMLER – Patrick Henry (14-3, 4-1 NWOAL) outrebounded Archbold 33-22 and forced 23 Bluestreak turnovers in rolling to a 73-42 win in a NWOAL makeup game. Carys Crossland drilled three triples and finished with 17 points to lead four Patriots in double figures. Carly Grime scored 12 for Archbold...
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
Comments / 0