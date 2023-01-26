Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session
RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL & BPA: Williams County Port Authority Gives Presentation On Plans For County Housing
JOINT MEETING … Sean Rupp of the Williams County Port Authority talks about the Port Authority's housing project in Montpelier. The Williams County Port Authority is also partnering with Frontier Community Services to start a senior housing project in Bryan. Proposed construction on this project is for June 2024 and then to be ready for occupation, by late 2025. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
February News & Notes For Fulton County Senior Center
-February 15 Card making with Deb B. (sign up) -February 16 Painting with Peggy N. (sign up) -February 23 Free Program, Health Advance Directives, first class of three with Legal Aid. Details on the three upcoming upcoming Free Legal Classes – Plan to attend this free Legal Information Class on...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Update From County Economic Development Director
COMMISSIONERS … The Fulton County Commissioners discuss items on the agenda during last week’s meetings. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 24th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
Chages against Scanland dismissed: Former Children Services director agrees to state’s conditions
LIMA — The state of Ohio has conditionally dismissed its case against Cynthia Scanland, the former head of the Allen County Children Services Agency who lost her job and was charged with tampering with records, obstructing official business and dereliction of duty for her role in a scandal that rocked the government agency in 2020.
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
WTOL-TV
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
It would seem like the car wash business is booming. With a car wash expansion taking the place of an iconic diner, does Toledo need more and will the city step in?
The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan
The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
Uncle John's owner offers new details on move of iconic restaurant
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pancakes, car washes and speculation made their way through Toledo this past weekend. Uncle John's Pancake House, which has been on Secor Road for 63 years is relocating. That's according to their owner of 11 years, Sal Tubeileh. On Saturday, Tubeileh announced his decision to sell...
13abc.com
Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
13abc.com
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
thevillagereporter.com
Don Cline (1935-2023)
Don K. Cline, age 87, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan surrounded by his family. Don was a farmer and had also worked at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana for over 25 years. He was a member of...
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Measures To Auction Off Un-Needed Vehicles
DELTA COUNCIL … Council member Thomas presides over the meeting due to Mayor Wilton being absent for the council meeting held on Monday, January 23rd. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, January 23rd. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the...
WTOL-TV
Uncle John's Pancake House moving from long-time Secor Rd. location
The popular breakfast joint on Secor Rd. has been a Toledo staple since 1963. A neighboring car wash is looking to expand onto the Uncle John's' property.
One deceased, one injured after crash in Old West End early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a crash in the Old West End that resulted in one injury and one death early Sunday. According to a report, at approximately 2:05 a.m., a vehicle heading northwest on Monroe Street and went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and struck a light pole.
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotary Hears From New Owner Of Fusion Fitness
NEW OWNERSHIP … Jordan Searel (middle), the new owner of Fusion Health and Fitness in Archbold, told Rotarians about the importance of focusing on muscle movement to reduce joint pain. He also explained that Fusion will soon become Kinessis: Movement = Medicine to emphasize that point Jordan and Mylee McQuillin, the facility’s operations manager, presented the program that was arranged by Bill Rufenacht (left).
Wearing her first pair of heels she never made it home. Why there’s new life in a 60-year cold case
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. The temperature climbed to 61 degrees on Nov. 13, 1960, in Paulding more than 10 degrees warmer than the daily average. The sun occasionally peeked through the clouds. Winter...
