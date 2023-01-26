ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session

RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN CITY COUNCIL & BPA: Williams County Port Authority Gives Presentation On Plans For County Housing

JOINT MEETING … Sean Rupp of the Williams County Port Authority talks about the Port Authority's housing project in Montpelier. The Williams County Port Authority is also partnering with Frontier Community Services to start a senior housing project in Bryan. Proposed construction on this project is for June 2024 and then to be ready for occupation, by late 2025. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

February News & Notes For Fulton County Senior Center

-February 15 Card making with Deb B. (sign up) -February 16 Painting with Peggy N. (sign up) -February 23 Free Program, Health Advance Directives, first class of three with Legal Aid. Details on the three upcoming upcoming Free Legal Classes – Plan to attend this free Legal Information Class on...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
waste360.com

Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations

Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
TOLEDO, OH
US 103.1

The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan

The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
FINDLAY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Don Cline (1935-2023)

Don K. Cline, age 87, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan surrounded by his family. Don was a farmer and had also worked at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana for over 25 years. He was a member of...
BRYAN, OH
hometownstations.com

Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold Rotary Hears From New Owner Of Fusion Fitness

NEW OWNERSHIP … Jordan Searel (middle), the new owner of Fusion Health and Fitness in Archbold, told Rotarians about the importance of focusing on muscle movement to reduce joint pain. He also explained that Fusion will soon become Kinessis: Movement = Medicine to emphasize that point Jordan and Mylee McQuillin, the facility’s operations manager, presented the program that was arranged by Bill Rufenacht (left).
ARCHBOLD, OH

