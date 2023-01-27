Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL & BPA: Williams County Port Authority Gives Presentation On Plans For County Housing
JOINT MEETING … Sean Rupp of the Williams County Port Authority talks about the Port Authority's housing project in Montpelier. The Williams County Port Authority is also partnering with Frontier Community Services to start a senior housing project in Bryan. Proposed construction on this project is for June 2024 and then to be ready for occupation, by late 2025. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
thevillagereporter.com
February News & Notes For Fulton County Senior Center
-February 15 Card making with Deb B. (sign up) -February 16 Painting with Peggy N. (sign up) -February 23 Free Program, Health Advance Directives, first class of three with Legal Aid. Details on the three upcoming upcoming Free Legal Classes – Plan to attend this free Legal Information Class on...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Update From County Economic Development Director
COMMISSIONERS … The Fulton County Commissioners discuss items on the agenda during last week’s meetings. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 24th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Measures To Auction Off Un-Needed Vehicles
DELTA COUNCIL … Council member Thomas presides over the meeting due to Mayor Wilton being absent for the council meeting held on Monday, January 23rd. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, January 23rd. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the...
wbnowqct.com
Lawson Case Update
A Bellevue man involved in a Henry County pursuit is scheduled for a hearing here in Napoleon Municipal Court on 10 charges, including two felonies. Everett Lawson is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges stem from an incident last week on U.S. 6 near McClure where the vehicle Lawson was driving struck a tree.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session
RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
Toledoans question need for more car washes
TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
Chages against Scanland dismissed: Former Children Services director agrees to state’s conditions
LIMA — The state of Ohio has conditionally dismissed its case against Cynthia Scanland, the former head of the Allen County Children Services Agency who lost her job and was charged with tampering with records, obstructing official business and dereliction of duty for her role in a scandal that rocked the government agency in 2020.
13abc.com
Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022
INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday,...
thevillagereporter.com
Don Cline (1935-2023)
Don K. Cline, age 87, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan surrounded by his family. Don was a farmer and had also worked at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana for over 25 years. He was a member of...
The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan
The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
13abc.com
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
thevillagereporter.com
Girl Named Tom Presents “The Voice” Trophy To Pettisville Schools
THANK YOU … Pettisville Vocal Music Teacher Duane Beck receives The Voice trophy from GNT as a sign of gratitude from the trio. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, January 6, Pettisville’s own Girl Named Tom (GNT) came back home to the Pettisville School Theater and gave nearly 600 area fans “A Backstage Pass” slideshow presentation highlighting the Liechty siblings’ life on the road and backstage.
bgindependentmedia.org
Update: After delay, BG schools now closed
Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
13abc.com
Officer in Oshae Jones incident reprimanded for profanity, strike determined to be justified
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials with the Toledo Police Department rule that the officer involved in the arrest of Oshae Jones in July was justified in her use of force against the Olympic boxer. In disciplinary documents obtained by 13abc Monday, the November ruling found that Officer Ashlynn...
