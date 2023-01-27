Read full article on original website
Helping Cats Is The Mission For Compassionate Care Sanctuary In Delta
CCS … Jennifer Pershing is the CEO of Compassionate Care Sanctuary. She works with volunteers to make the lives of cats and other animals in our area better. The Compassionate Care Sanctuary is a not for profit 501c(3) with a mission to provide long-term care to cats and other small animals who are difficult to place due to their needs.
County Historical Society Museum Topic For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary
HISTORY LESSON … Kelly Michael, center, interim director of the Williams County Historical Society, served as guest speaker at the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, Jan. 9th at St. Paul’s UM Church. She was presented an appreciation gift by Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, right. Linda Dilworth, left, was welcomed as a new member.
Pettisville Shines A Light On 2023 Homecoming Court
Pettisville Schools introduced their Homecoming Court in the gymnasium during the evening hours of Saturday, January 28th. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
150th Birthday Party Held For Fayette At Fulton County Museum
FAYETTE MAYOR … Mayor Dave Borer agreed to share for a few moments during the party which was held at the Museum of Fulton County to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town he leads. (PHOTO PROVIDED) With a snowstorm blowing in during the week of January 27, 2023,...
Local Artist Marilyn Royal Speaks To Stryker Rotary
Marilyn Royal shared art and explained her artistic process during the clubs regular meeting. Marilyn has been an artist for over 20 years, achieving awards for a number of her works. She told the club about two types of art she has experience with: glass work and decorating gourds. Marilyn...
Edon Music Students Participate In OMEA District 1 Honors Ensembles
The Edon Music Department had 12 students participate in the Ohio Music Education Association’s (OMEA) District 1 Honors Ensembles this past week. These honors ensembles were made up of the top musicians from across northwest Ohio based on performance auditions. The groups rehearsed with top clinicians for two days...
February News & Notes For Fulton County Senior Center
-February 15 Card making with Deb B. (sign up) -February 16 Painting with Peggy N. (sign up) -February 23 Free Program, Health Advance Directives, first class of three with Legal Aid. Details on the three upcoming upcoming Free Legal Classes – Plan to attend this free Legal Information Class on...
Williams County Spelling Bee Held In Stryker
SPELLING BEE … Contestants from the Williams County Spelling Bee stand for a picture following the contest. Names provided from left to right. Back row – Logan Samper, Aaron Cheeseman, Mia Hawkins, Payten Hall, Jalen Fort, Troy Snyder, Mya Parker. Middle row – Savannah Thompson, Jocelin Lopez, Melody Gineman, Stella Fellers, John Deitemeyer, Finley Davis. Front row – Deegan Roth, Weston Brown, Presley Yoder. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
Jeffrey Nafziger (1954-2023)
Jeffrey D. Nafziger, age 68 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born June 27, 1954 at Wauseon, the son of Loren and Gilda (Kratzer) Nafziger. After graduating from Pettisville High School in 1972 he started working for Sauders...
Archbold Rotary Hears From New Owner Of Fusion Fitness
NEW OWNERSHIP … Jordan Searel (middle), the new owner of Fusion Health and Fitness in Archbold, told Rotarians about the importance of focusing on muscle movement to reduce joint pain. He also explained that Fusion will soon become Kinessis: Movement = Medicine to emphasize that point Jordan and Mylee McQuillin, the facility’s operations manager, presented the program that was arranged by Bill Rufenacht (left).
Edith “Miriam” Clum (1930-2023)
Edith “Miriam” Clum, 92, of Montgomery, Michigan passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Parkview Nursing Care Center in Edgerton. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Philo, Ohio to Alfred L. and Mary I. (Ziegler) Mautz. Miriam graduated from Roseville High School and attended Capital University in Columbus.
Nancy Saunders (1947-2023)
Nancy Saunders, born July 14, 1947, in Rogers, Arkansas to the late Herbert Eugene Saunders of Wauseon, Ohio and Alta Joe (nee Brown) of Rogers Arkansas, died peacefully with family beside her at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, Ohio, on January 24, 2023, aged 75 years. A 1965...
Robert Disbrow (1935-2023)
Robert William Disbrow, age 87, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away in his home, Monday evening, January 30, 2023. He was born September 19, 1935 in Chesterfield Township to Montral M. and Bulah Marie (Loveland) Disbrow. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Swanton High School, and enlisted in the United States...
Ralph Fry (1934-2023)
Ralph Fry, age 89, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away January 29, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born January 1, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio; the son of Lon and Ida Fry. Ralph drove truck for 42 years, 35 years of that was with Duff Truck Line.
Roy Loveless (1939-2023)
Roy J. Loveless, age 83, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by his family. Roy worked as a shear operator at Pioneer Forge. Roy also served in the United States Army as a light...
Marilyn Krizan (1930-2023)
Marilyn Krizan, of Delta, OH, passed away at home on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. She was born January 10th, 1930 in Toledo, a daughter of the late Norman and Bessie (Kelly) Burgin. She worked at Globe Weis in Wauseon, the Delta Eagles where she was a lifetime member, and then...
Jack Erb (2023)
In loving memory of Jack Leonid Erb, born into the arms of Jesus on January 14, 2023 at 6:39 p.m. to his parents, Zach and Alina Erb. In his brief stay on earth, he filled the hearts of the ones that knew him with joy and will live on in the memory of the people who loved him.
Frederick “Fred” Sanders (1937-2023)
Frederick A. “Fred” Sanders, 86 years, of Bryan, passed away early Friday morning, January 27, 2023, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan. Fred was born January 27, 1937, in St. Mary’s Ohio, the son of the late Gerald and Viola (Topp) Sanders, He was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.
Don Cline (1935-2023)
Don K. Cline, age 87, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan surrounded by his family. Don was a farmer and had also worked at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana for over 25 years. He was a member of...
Diane Root (1951-2023)
Diane E. Root, age 71, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan. Diane had worked at Allied Moulded for many years and was a member of New Life Worship Center. She enjoyed camping, reading and working crossword puzzles. Diane was born September 8, 1951...
