Netflix is preparing to take off once again with two comedy legends. In 2019, audiences set sail with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for the mystery thriller "Murder Mystery," a film which saw Sandler and Aniston as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz, who find themselves tied up in a murder investigation for the death of a billionaire. Made as part of Adam Sandler's four-movie deal with Netflix, the film saw great success during its initial release. Within its first weekend on the streaming service, "Murder Mystery" managed to pull in over 30 million views, making it their most streamed movie of that year (via Variety). And while critics were mixed on the whodunnit — that is to say, the film currently holds a 44% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes – there was no denying that the starring duo were a match made in heaven.

