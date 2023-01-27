Read full article on original website
Ewan McGregor Says It Was Challenging To Act Against A Greenscreen In The Star Wars Prequels
The legacy of the "Star Wars" saga seems to change with each generation. While the original "Star Wars" trilogy is generally seen as one of the best trilogies of all time, the prequel and sequel trilogies have divided audiences to the point that the discourse surrounding the films has made talking about them at all a trek into potentially dangerous waters. Now, however, with the growing set of Disney+ series helping to build out the worlds, characters, details, and motivations of these more divisive stories, the prequels are definitely getting a second chance at a lasting legacy. Take the "Obi-Wan" and "Andor" series, for example. Both prequels have expanded the lore of "Star Wars" extensively.
The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Joins The Thunderbolts Cast (& Who We Think She's Playing)
"Thunderbolts" continues its self-ascribed mission to become the far and away most eclectically cast film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie brings together several villains and supporting characters from various strange corners of the MCU, and if the comics team the movie is based on is any indication, brings them under government control to tackle missions you wouldn't dare ask the Avengers to accept. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ayo Edebiri is the latest actor to join "Thunderbolts," alongside already-announced cast members Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus — and, pretty likely, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Star Trek's Anton Yelchin Had Fun Messing Around With Chekov's Accent
Today's Trekkies are quite familiar with the late actor Anton Yelchin's memorable performances as Mr. Chekov in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" movies, but the iconic character of the young, Russian ensign made his debut in the original "Star Trek" series during the Season 2 episode "Catspaw." Yes, chronologically, Pavel Andreievich Chekov, who was first portrayed by veteran performer Walter Koenig, joins up with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise for that season's initial voyage to the planet Vulcan in one of the show's best episodes, "Amok Time." However, "Catspaw" was moved down the schedule from Episode 1 to Episode 7, so the spooky installment would air just before Halloween (per StarTrek.com).
Debra Jo Rupp Didn't Even Realize That '70s Show Was Set In The Same Decade
"That '70s Show" feels like a perfect sitcom title. It's kind of funny, and it immediately sets the show apart from others of its ilk. While something like "Friends" feels like it could encapsulate virtually any sitcom that follows a specific friend group, there was only one show at the time that was set during the 1970s. Audiences knew that if they wanted a retro throwback to a bygone era, they had to tune into Fox to see Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and his friends make references to the disco decade.
Celeste O'Connor's Stunt Work At The End Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife Proved To Be Quite A Challenge
To add to the ever-expanding library of legacy sequels out there, director Jason Reitman offered moviegoers "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in 2021. Fan favorites like Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), and Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) returned for the threequel, providing older audiences with all the nostalgia they could ever want from such a feature. At the same time, "Afterlife" wasn't opposed to bringing the "Ghostbusters" series into the modern era. The film also prominently includes some new faces that have the potential to keep the franchise alive for years to come.
Dave Bautista Says James Gunn's DCU Will Be A Complete Reboot
With writer-director James Gunn's final movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" — soon on the horizon, one of the film's stars, Dave Bautista, is shedding some light on the filmmaker's upcoming plans for the DC Universe and the prospects of the actor's participation in it.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Both Taylor Sheridan And Sylvester Stallone Wanted To Work Together Long Before Tulsa King
When it comes to crafting TV dramas, Taylor Sheridan is probably the hottest commodity at the moment. He got his start in the industry as an actor, but made the switch to writing and directing. Sheridan's work is praised as being partly responsible for helping to reinvigorate the neo-Western genre with films like "Hell or High Water" and "Wind River" (via Salon). However, arguably his biggest accomplishment to date was creating the smash hit Paramount Network series, "Yellowstone." In a world where franchises are typically reserved for superheroes and space wizards, he branched "Yellowstone" out with various spinoffs, including "1883" and "1923," with more to come.
Nick Offerman Certainly Got The 'Frustrating' Side Of Bill In The Last Of Us Episode 3
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Long, Long Time" The often-referenced acquaintance of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) finally makes his appearance in "The Last of Us" Episode 3, "Long, Long Time." After episodes of death, mourning, and Infected, viewers get a slight reprieve when they meet Bill (Nick Offerman). A survivalist before the outbreak, Bill is heavily stocked when it matters most. He has a bunker full of firearms and builds an electric fence surrounding his abandoned town. After four years of loneliness, Bill's unexpected surprise of love in the time of the apocalypse is a welcome one. But while there are no Infected to ruin Bill and Frank's (Murray Barlett) slice of paradise, the two have other losses.
Nick Offerman Was Not The First Choice For Bill In The Last Of Us
"The Last of Us" is certainly providing a new and fresh look at the zombie genre, and with a new crop of fungus absolutely ravaging the world and shattering society, people not only have to deal with mushroom-covered humans-turned-monsters but other survivors as well. This means that even though these new infected are dangerous, regular humans can be even more so. Of course, not everybody turns into a cold-blooded survivalist like Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from the hit show "The Walking Dead," though some may need a little nudge not to be completely removed from the struggles of others.
Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Reunite In The Trailer For Murder Mystery 2
Netflix is preparing to take off once again with two comedy legends. In 2019, audiences set sail with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for the mystery thriller "Murder Mystery," a film which saw Sandler and Aniston as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz, who find themselves tied up in a murder investigation for the death of a billionaire. Made as part of Adam Sandler's four-movie deal with Netflix, the film saw great success during its initial release. Within its first weekend on the streaming service, "Murder Mystery" managed to pull in over 30 million views, making it their most streamed movie of that year (via Variety). And while critics were mixed on the whodunnit — that is to say, the film currently holds a 44% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes – there was no denying that the starring duo were a match made in heaven.
James Cameron Knows That Avatar's Filming Isn't A Hit With Everyone In New Zealand
Since its inception, James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise has been bringing in boatloads of money for the economy of New Zealand, where the movies are filmed. But, apparently, many Kiwis couldn't care less — and the legendary director knows it. "The government sees the math, but the average person needs...
The Entire Will Smith Oscars Slap Controversy Explained
For years, the Academy Awards have facing declining ratings, due in part to streaming becoming more popular than broadcast television, and the fact that the Oscars had been honoring more obscure films than blockbusters as of late. With the exception of "Dune," the 2022 nominees were yet another crop of little-seen movies, and the 94th Academy Awards seemed likely to continue its downward-trending viewership. Then, about halfway through the ceremony on the evening of March 27, something happened that nobody could have predicted.
Television Revivals And Reboots That Were Canceled Before Hitting The Screen
Reboots, remakes, and revivals of our favorite TV shows have been gaining steam over the past decade, with some of them proving big hits. Whether it's the long-awaited return of David Lynch to his mind-bending masterpiece, "Twin Peaks," or "Fuller House" on Netflix, they've been coming fast and furiously. But TV revivals are nothing new, and reboots of classic hits go back decades.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Comparing Episode 3 To The Movie Up
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3. At first glance, there's little in common between the fun, family-friendly Pixar film "Up" and the grim postapocalyptic series "The Last of Us." One features a giant flightless yet colorful bird named Kevin, while the other features a broken man who's willing to hurt others to protect his surrogate daughter — that is, until Episode 3.
