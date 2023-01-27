The reality of buying a chicken to avoid high egg prices

The skyrocketing price of eggs , driven by Avian Flu outbreaks across the country, has had many considering skipping the store and getting their own chickens.

Owner of the McKee Ranch Foundation, Max McKee, warned prospective chicken buyers to be prepared, however, as the business can be a dirty one.

He would know, as his ranch takes in unwanted farm animals and he cares for dozens of egg laying chickens in the southern Las Vegas valley.

"We can get 14 to 20 dozen eggs in a day," McKee said.

The technically free eggs, he said, are bought with sweat and the rising cost of feed.

"It's every day. It's clean, feed water, check them."

The cleaning may be something prospective chicken buyers are most likely to find problematic according to the ranch owner.

"A lot of times they get poopy butts," McKee said. "We call it poopy butts. So [my wife] cleans their butts to make sure they stay alive cause if they can't poop, they're going to die. It's a lot of work. It really is."

The ongoing Avian Flu outbreak has also complicated bird ownership as people can carry the disease into coops on their feet.

"I don't let anyone in my coops," McKee said. "That's why we have a lock on that gate. They don't get to come in here because too many diseases can come in here just by walking in."

The farmer's big piece of advice was for people to do their research before buying especially if they're interested in purchasing chicks to raise.

The young birds can be mistaken for roosters, and McKee said neighbors generally don't like the early alarm of a rooster's crow.

"Keep people away from them and make sure your neighbors are going to like them."

McKee said his farm runs on the generosity of others, and encouraged people to visit.

Interested parties can find information on the McKee Ranch Foundation Facebook page .