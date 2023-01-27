Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I strongly support Summit School District’s equity policy
The resolution passed unanimously by Summit School District in October that was so hotly contested at the Jan. 12 school board meeting states, “Summit School District Board of Education reaffirms its commitment to policies that support and represent the diverse people and families in our communities and opposes any action by the Colorado State Board of Education to remove or limit the representation of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC people in K-3 grade-level standards …”
Rural struggles: Teachers ‘live in a poverty level’
Many across America face concerns from a lack of technological infrastructure to the economic state of their rural school districts.
Bilingual school counselor says mental health skills are untapped resource
As more schools see a need to focus on student mental health, districts are hiring new mental health professionals to help. But what do these various positions involve, how do they work together, and how can they help students? Chalkbeat talked to a bilingual school counselor in Adams 14 to learn more about how school counselors work with students and how being bilingual contributes to the job. Brenda Moreno Negrete is the only bilingual...
BBC
NI Education: Toolkit to help school leavers receive support
Every year thousands of students move from schools into further and higher education. In addition to a new course in a new place, the move often comes with a fresh wave of freedoms, temptations and challenges. Erin McCullough, a GCSE student at St Paul's High School in Bessbrook, County Armagh,...
CSU Pueblo joins TheDream.US network in effort to assist migrant students
At any given time, about 50 Colorado State University Pueblo students are paying for college without access to federal student aid. These students, sometimes referred to as "dreamers," are immigrants lacking permanent legal status in the United States. CSU Pueblo looks to take another step toward assisting these students through joining TheDream.US — a national scholarship network. CSU Pueblo is the first Colorado school outside the Denver metro area to join TheDream.US.
