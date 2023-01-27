ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New York Post

Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson

Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts

A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule

A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal

Jackson Frazier has found a new home. The former Yankees outfielder, who went by Clint while in pinstripes, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers, the team announced Friday. Frazier also received an invite to major league spring training. Frazier, 28, spent the first five years of his career...
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays announce Rogers Centre's new outfield dimensions

Reports surfaced last week that the Blue Jays’ renovations to Rogers Centre would involve some changes to the playing field, and those changes were confirmed yesterday when the team officially announced the dimensions of the newly-reconfigured outfield. Rogers Centre had previously had uniform dimensions in terms of wall size and relative distances from home plate, but now many aspects of the outfield will play a bit differently in 2023. (MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson has a visual aid of the new dimensions within his piece on the outfield changes.)
MLB Trade Rumors

Who did Astros interview before hiring GM Dana Brown?

Before the Astros hired Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team also interviewed one of Brown’s co-workers from the Braves front office in special assistant of scouting operations Jonathan Schuerholz, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports. Schuerholz played six seasons in Atlanta’s minor league system (from 2002-07) before moving into a minor league instructor role for the next seven seasons, and then in the front office since October 2014 in assistant director roles in the player development and scouting departments.
OnlyHomers

MLB Superstar Agrees To Major Extension

In the day of age of countless players reaching free agency in Major League Baseball, it is not often that we get to witness an elite player sign a very team-friendly contract extension to remain with their team. However, we witnessed that today with the New York Mets.
FOX Sports

Yankees, INF Gleyber Torres agree to $9.95M, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder by reaching a deal at the midpoint of proposed salaries. The team announced the deal on Sunday. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24...
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sign or pass: What Giants should do with pending free agents

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is entering his second offseason with the club and after a roaring start, he’s ready to turn the Giants into perennial winners. It won’t be easy. Like last year, Schoen will be faced with several difficult decisions when it comes to retaining players. It appears to be a foregone conclusion that quarterback Daniel Jones will be back but at what price is the only question.
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

