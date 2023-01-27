Read full article on original website
Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86.
Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts
LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena.
Former goalkeeper and Marine named VP, GM of Orlando Pride
The Orlando Pride have named former professional goalkeeper and U.S. Marine Haley Carter their vice president of soccer operations and general manager. In the newly created position with the National Women's Soccer League team, Carter will oversee all soccer operations, including the coaching staff and scouting, player safety and performance.
