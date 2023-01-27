Read full article on original website
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
The Verge
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Digital Trends
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
FANCY phone features may add that extra wow-factor but they almost always have an annoying consequence - battery usage. Even apps themselves suck up power as they run in the background. Another thing that uses more juice is the keyboard - or the haptic keyboard as it's officially known. The...
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
ZDNet
We get it -- Super Bowl Sunday is now less than a month away, and if you're like us at ZDNET, you want to catch every detail of the big game with superb detail. That's why when I spotted the $3,300 savings on this 98-inch TCL Class XL 4K UHD QLED smart Google TV, I had to share it. For only $4,999, you can score this top-notch pane and save 40%.
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
seventeen.com
So, you were texting your bestie and they used the new text term "mk" in a message. You've *literally* never seen this before and have no clue what it means. You don't want to seem like you live under a rock, so you sprint to Google in hopes of finding the definition. Could this be yet another word that's been added to the dictionary of text talk? It is. If you're wondering: What does "mk" mean in text? Here's a crash course on how to use it.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance. If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother. Below, we have compiled a list of...
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
