Saline County, AR

Bethel student wins regional spelling bee in Bryant; Headed to statewide competition

The Bryant School District held their annual spelling bee on Friday, January 27, 2023, with kids from 3rd to 8th grade competing for the title. This was the Regional Qualifier Competition as part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. I was eager to participate myself, as the organizers asked me to be the pronouncer – the person who calls out the words and definitions for the students.
BRYANT, AR
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 30th

Kathryn Porterfield, 71 of Kuttawa, Kentucky, formally of Traskwood, Arkansas passed away on January 25, 2023 at her home after an extended illness. She was born on August 6, 1951 in Little Rock to the late Clarence and Gertrude Lawrence. Kathryn was retired and a member of Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
They’re officially calling it an Ice Storm

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued an Ice Storm Warning. That means it’s not a maybe anymore, it’s happening. This warning is for Monday, January 30th at 4:00 a.m., until Wednesday, February 1st at 9:00 a.m. Before I go into the details, I want to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

