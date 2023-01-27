Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after police activity in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody following heavy police activity in a south valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a person discharging a firearm in the air at the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive around 12:03 p.m. SWAT and CNT were...
Metro investigating woman’s death in Spring Valley as homicide
Metro police are investigating the discovery of a dead body near Spring Valley High School.
news3lv.com
Brothers arrested on suspicion of murder after stomping death of Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brothers are in custody for allegedly delivering fatal injuries to a man during a beating in Las Vegas last month, according to arresting documents. Brothers Adam and Daniel Deeg were arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly killing Eugene Grinnell, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police records show.
KTNV
Motorcyclist believed to be 'impaired, speeding' for crash that left him in critical condition in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash with an SUV in the north valley Saturday. The crash happened at the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, which police state is near Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street. Police responded by 11:33 p.m.
Two-vehicle crash in southeast valley kills one, injures six, police say
A car and an SUV crashed in the southeast valley Saturday, killing one person and injuring six others, Metro Police said.
Daughters find body of man killed in possible hit-and-run crash
Two girls found their father dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way. The public is urged to call Metro if they have any information.
KTNV
Police: 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by juvenile driver in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured while crossing the street in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. According to an incident report, officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Avenue...
news3lv.com
Teenager injured, juvenile arrested after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a shooting that left one teenager injured, North Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at about 5:55 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) received a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Logan Ave. Responding officers located a juvenile male, who is believed to be in his late teens, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
KTNV 13 Action News
Police look for suspect accused of vandalizing Tule Springs Fossil Beds
U.S. Park Rangers of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument are investigating recent vandalism within the Las Vegas monument.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas crash victims honored with memorial at Craig Ranch Regional Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jan. 29, 2023, marks one year since nine people were killed in a tragic crash in North Las Vegas. On Sunday, a tree dedication ceremony was held at Craig Ranch Regional Park to remember the crash victims. According to police, the driver was going 103...
news3lv.com
Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
news3lv.com
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and 7 are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in the southeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an accident involving a sedan and an SUV at Cabana Drive and Desert Inn Road around 12:38 p.m. Investigators said the crash occurred...
Man with ‘suspicious’ injuries killed in ‘possible’ Las Vegas valley hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in what Las Vegas police called a “possible” vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run Friday morning. The possible hit-and-run happened between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14 a.m. near Brent Thurman Way and Hacienda Avenue, police said. A 77-year-old man was found on the side of the road with serious injuries […]
news3lv.com
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by car in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car in the east Las Vegas valley. Police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Stewart Avenue and Ronald Lane around 10:05 a.m. on Friday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard. It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.
KTNV
Bystander, officer pull driver from burning car after crash on Las Vegas Strip, Metro police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A car fire on Las Vegas Boulevard sent a driver and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer to the hospital on Friday afternoon. Metro police say the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Venetian, when they crashed into a palm tree in the center median.
Las Vegas police: Woman accused in deadly hit-and-run sped through crash scene again minutes later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian before driving away, trying to clean evidence off of the vehicle, and speeding back through the crash scene, according to an arrest report. Joanna Meza, 19, is facing charges of reckless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, […]
news3lv.com
Crash on northbound U.S. 95 at Eastern creating traffic jam in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95/I-515 is creating a traffic jam in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Crews are on scene for a crash that's blocking two lanes on the northbound side near Eastern Avenue. MORE ON NEWS 3 | DROPICANA: Interstate 15...
news3lv.com
Man dead following rollover crash on US 95 near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead following a rollover crash on US 95 near Searchlight, according to police. Officers responded to a vehicle rollover near US 95 and Mile Marker 34 around 5:13 a.m. on Sunday. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was traveling...
KTNV 13 Action News
Pedestrian dead after fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas valley
According to an incident report, police responded to the crash at 9:14 a.m., immediately locating a pedestrian and transferring them to UMC Trauma, where they were pronounced dead.
Comments / 0