Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Suspect in custody after police activity in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody following heavy police activity in a south valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a person discharging a firearm in the air at the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive around 12:03 p.m. SWAT and CNT were...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Brothers arrested on suspicion of murder after stomping death of Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brothers are in custody for allegedly delivering fatal injuries to a man during a beating in Las Vegas last month, according to arresting documents. Brothers Adam and Daniel Deeg were arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly killing Eugene Grinnell, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police records show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Teenager injured, juvenile arrested after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a shooting that left one teenager injured, North Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at about 5:55 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) received a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Logan Ave. Responding officers located a juvenile male, who is believed to be in his late teens, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 dead, 7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and 7 are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in the southeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an accident involving a sedan and an SUV at Cabana Drive and Desert Inn Road around 12:38 p.m. Investigators said the crash occurred...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by car in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car in the east Las Vegas valley. Police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Stewart Avenue and Ronald Lane around 10:05 a.m. on Friday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dead following rollover crash on US 95 near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead following a rollover crash on US 95 near Searchlight, according to police. Officers responded to a vehicle rollover near US 95 and Mile Marker 34 around 5:13 a.m. on Sunday. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was traveling...
SEARCHLIGHT, NV

