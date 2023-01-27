LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a shooting that left one teenager injured, North Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at about 5:55 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) received a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Logan Ave. Responding officers located a juvenile male, who is believed to be in his late teens, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

