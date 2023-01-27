ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville man hospitalized after shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot at in the 300 block of Porter St, in Danville on Saturday. The Danville Police Department says around 6:56 p.m. officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim...
DANVILLE, IL
Decatur Fire Department responds to 'suspicious' fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 200 block of Stuart ave on Friday. Officials arrived on the scene at 1:48 p.m. and reported heavy fire from an attached single-car garage and carport, with fire extending into the attic of the vacant residence.
DECATUR, IL
Crime Stoppers seeking information about an assault at Kam's

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an assault. We're told on September 4, at approximately 1:15 a.m., an unknown male asked the victim to follow him to another area inside Kam’s bar, located at 100 block of East Green Street in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
22-year-old woman convicted of murder in 2021

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A 22-year-old woman was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of killing Acarrie L. Ingram-Triner on October 20, 2021. The investigation revealed she was in a dispute in the...
URBANA, IL
Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress

ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
COLES COUNTY, IL

