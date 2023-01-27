Are you interested in making a difference in the community by running for a seat on school board? The Saline County Clerk’s Office released dates and info for the process. The Annual School Election will be held on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023. To get started on your campaign, pick up a petition from the Clerk’s office at 215 N. Main Street in Benton. Petitions must be filed with the Clerk’s office during regular business hours, beginning February 22, 2023 at noon and ending March 1st, 2023 at noon.

SALINE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO