Shillington, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers upend No. 5 ranked Malvern Prep

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic's strength in the middle weights proved to be the difference s the knocked off Malvern Prep, the No. 5 team in the country, 21-18 on Saturday. The Golden Hawks (10-0) ran off five straight wins beginning with Kolin Rath at 139 and ending with Luke...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Buzzer-beater lifts Northampton boys to non-league win over Palmerton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Jonathan Kolumber hit a game-winning three-point field goal with two seconds remaining to give host Northampton a 46-43 win over Palmerton. Parker Christman led the Konkrete Kids (9-10) with 12 points. Brody Graff added 11 and Kolumber finished with 10. The loss is only the fourth of...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Daily Voice

Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31

Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
PENN, PA
BoxingNews24.com

Taking a Look at Steve Little & Kermit Cintron, Reading, PA’s Two World Champs!

By Ken Hissner: In talking with that well-known and well-respected gym owner, manager, advisor, trainer, cut-man, and former business owner from Reading, Pa, Rich Ormsbee, we discussed his city’s two world champions he was involved with. That being the WBA Super Middleweight champion Steve “Lightning” Little and the IBF...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bob Born, 'Father of Peeps,' dies at 98

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Ira "Bob" Born, who was president of Just Born Quality Confections, which makes Peeps, has died at the age of 98, according to the company. Born, also known as the "Father of Peeps," joined his father, Sam, and uncles Irv and Jack Shaffer in the family business in 1946, according to the company's website.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
NAZARETH, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash

A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County painter sprucing up church

ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901. "You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

