thenewscrypto.com

Philippines SEC Proposes Legislation For More Control Over Crypto Sector

The SEC would have the authority to prevent providers from levying excessive charges. The regulator is given the authority to establish its own regulations. In a new set of proposed regulations, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to expand its purview to include virtual currencies and to increase its control over the country’s crypto space.
SFGate

Next Fed rate hike: How will it affect savings account interest rates?

After an unprecedented streak of interest rate hikes last year, the Federal Reserve might finally be curtailing its efforts to rein in inflation. The nation's central bank is expected to announce another rate increase at its February 1 meeting - but experts predict that, for the second time in a row, it will be a smaller one. What's more, some believe the Fed could be preparing to pause this string of hikes entirely in the spring.
WASHINGTON STATE
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
e-cryptonews.com

The Worst Places in the World to Buy and Hold Crypto

There’s no point referencing the current value of the crypto market. By the time you’re reading this, it might have soared back into the green or plummeted into the red (AGAIN!) For the veterans, this is all part of the game. When it is doubt, ZOOM OUT!. But...
Marietta Daily Journal

Crypto Price Check: Analysts Say 'Proceed With Caution'

Cryptocurrency prices are climbing, but traditional financial services companies are cooling on crypto. Cryptocurrency prices are bouncing back, but analysts warn that investors may want to move carefully. Bitcoin (~BTCUSD) was up slightly to $22,898 on Jan. 26, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was edging up to $1,605.60, while dogecoin gained nearly 1% to $0.086554. ...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Becoming The Interest Rate Expert

Understand the five main variable components of rate-sheet pricing and interest rates. Building a rate sheet is a pretty simple mathematical equation. How much does the company get paid for that particular loan and how much does the company have to pay out. Five main variable components go into rate-sheet...
dailycoin.com

Signature Bank Limits Crypto Deposits: Is It a Big Deal?

Crypto-friendly Signature Bank will stop handling transactions under $100K US dollars for its Binance clients from February 1st, 2023. Binance quotes the bank’s statement, declaring that similar moves will be applied for all of the bank’s partner cryptocurrency exchanges. None of them have confirmed the fact yet, the bank included.

