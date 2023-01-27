Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Philippines SEC Proposes Legislation For More Control Over Crypto Sector
The SEC would have the authority to prevent providers from levying excessive charges. The regulator is given the authority to establish its own regulations. In a new set of proposed regulations, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to expand its purview to include virtual currencies and to increase its control over the country’s crypto space.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Next Fed rate hike: How will it affect savings account interest rates?
After an unprecedented streak of interest rate hikes last year, the Federal Reserve might finally be curtailing its efforts to rein in inflation. The nation's central bank is expected to announce another rate increase at its February 1 meeting - but experts predict that, for the second time in a row, it will be a smaller one. What's more, some believe the Fed could be preparing to pause this string of hikes entirely in the spring.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
FTX money trails leading to politicians, media, and other crypto exchanges point to the deep influence of Sam Bankman-Fried
Insider's Phil Rosen explains the strangest and latest developments surrounding the now-defunct crypto firm and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs says even a near-default on US debt could spark a recession and market mayhem
A full-blown debt ceiling crisis has the potential to stop the US economy in its tracks, according to the top economist at Goldman Sachs.
coinjournal.net
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Custodia, a crypto bank in Wyoming, denied membership in Federal Reserve System
At a time when regulators are scrutinizing the crypto industry like never before, digital assets bank Custodia hoped the U.S. government would welcome its compliance-first business strategy. The central bank saw it differently, however, and rejected the Wyoming-based bank’s application for membership in the Federal Reserve System. “The firm’s...
e-cryptonews.com
The Worst Places in the World to Buy and Hold Crypto
There’s no point referencing the current value of the crypto market. By the time you’re reading this, it might have soared back into the green or plummeted into the red (AGAIN!) For the veterans, this is all part of the game. When it is doubt, ZOOM OUT!. But...
Hedge against recession with bonds while piling cash into these 3 stock sectors as markets stay flat in 2023, says Northwestern Mutual's investment chief
Northwestern Mutual chief investment officer Brent Schutte explained how investors can best position themselves in a mild, brief recession.
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts One Catalyst Will Trigger Bitcoin Boom, Says Now’s a Great Time To Accumulate BTC
SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) will have a clear bottom once the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates to lower inflation. In a new YouTube interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, Scaramucci says the Fed is on the verge of changing its hawkish policy, which would cause risk assets like Bitcoin to soar.
Record cash levels show investors remain unconvinced by the stock market's bullish transition in 2023, Bank of America says
Investors aren't fully buying into the stock market's bullish narrative this year, according to Bank of America. That's evidenced by fund flows and a record $5 trillion of cash sitting in US money market funds. BofA said the "pain trade" for stocks is still higher, but that investors should fade...
Crypto Price Check: Analysts Say 'Proceed With Caution'
Cryptocurrency prices are climbing, but traditional financial services companies are cooling on crypto. Cryptocurrency prices are bouncing back, but analysts warn that investors may want to move carefully. Bitcoin (~BTCUSD) was up slightly to $22,898 on Jan. 26, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was edging up to $1,605.60, while dogecoin gained nearly 1% to $0.086554. ...
Business Insider
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K, White House Urges Congress to 'Step Up' Crypto Regulation
Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at $23,100, up 0.4% in the past 24 hours, as traders awaited next week’s Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. BTC has rallied almost 40% since Jan. 1, on track for its best opening to a year since 2013 when it surged 51%.
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital Suffers 39% Loss in 2022 Amid Brutal Crypto Bear Market: Report
Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund, SkyBridge Capital, reportedly suffered big losses during 2022’s crypto winter. According to a new Bloomberg report, SkyBridge’s biggest fund went down 39% on the year due to investments in slumping digital assets and bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Investors attempted to withdraw 60% of...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Becoming The Interest Rate Expert
Understand the five main variable components of rate-sheet pricing and interest rates. Building a rate sheet is a pretty simple mathematical equation. How much does the company get paid for that particular loan and how much does the company have to pay out. Five main variable components go into rate-sheet...
Coinbase was hit with a $3.6 million fine by the Dutch central bank for failure to properly register in the country
Coinbase is being fined $3.6 million for failing to register its crypto services to customers in the Netherlands, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Thursday. DNB says that the company should have obtained the correct registration under the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act before operating in the country.
dailycoin.com
Signature Bank Limits Crypto Deposits: Is It a Big Deal?
Crypto-friendly Signature Bank will stop handling transactions under $100K US dollars for its Binance clients from February 1st, 2023. Binance quotes the bank’s statement, declaring that similar moves will be applied for all of the bank’s partner cryptocurrency exchanges. None of them have confirmed the fact yet, the bank included.
Comments / 0