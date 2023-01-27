ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 14 Gonzaga aiming to continue dominance of Portland

After a weeklong break, No. 14 Gonzaga will return to action when it travels to face Portland on Saturday night in Portland, Ore. The Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 West Coast Conference) are looking to build some momentum heading into the final month of the regular season after securing a 99-90 win at Pacific last Saturday.
