Cherokee County, TX

KTRE

Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD fourth grade students gathered at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center for STEM Fest on Friday. The festival is an opportunity to introduce the fourth graders to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs through fun activities. Suzy Jungmann, STEM coordinator for the district, said this...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX

