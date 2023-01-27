Read full article on original website
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD fourth grade students gathered at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center for STEM Fest on Friday. The festival is an opportunity to introduce the fourth graders to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs through fun activities. Suzy Jungmann, STEM coordinator for the district, said this...
Bass University teaches East Texans to make the most of local fishing opportunities
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Bass University is an educational program that travels around the country teaching people how to fish for bass. They held a set of events Saturday and Sunday in Athens featuring advice from professional anglers. “If you want to catch more and bigger bass, you’re in the...
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
Man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting following alleged domestic assault
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was shot and killed by Smith County Sheriff deputies after pointing a pistol in their direction, Sheriff Larry Smith said in a statement early Sunday morning. According to the sheriff, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 7 p.m. Saturday reporting...
