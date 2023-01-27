Read full article on original website
Lopers remain undefeated at home with blowout win over Missouri Western
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach...
Kearney student Top 10 in State 'What My Mother Means to Me' Essay Contest
KEARNEY, NEB. — After entering an essay contest for her school, one central Nebraska 5th grader got the surprise of a lifetime. Riley Week shared what her mother means to her. “I kind of knew all the words in a way," said Riley Week, a student at Windy Hills...
Bendfeldt steps down from Central Platte NRD Board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jim Bendfeldt, Director on the Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) Board, stepped down for personal reasons at their monthly meeting on Thursday. Bendfeldt was a very active member for the 17 years he served on the Board. In September 2022, he was inducted into...
Two Rivers: National Thyroid Awareness Month
KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Thyroid Awareness Month. The thyroid is a part of the body many have likely heard about but might not exactly know what its role is. Dr. Aravind Menon from Two Rivers Health Department explains everything you need to know about the thyroid.
Pet of the Week: Rocket
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rocket at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Rocket! I’m a super sweet guy here at the shelter! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. During my stay here staff have found out that I’m a super good cuddler. I would make the perfect lap dog for anyone! I get along great with other dogs, but cats kinda scare me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!
New GIPD chief shares plans and ideas to recruit more officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kevin Denney has 30 years in law enforcement. Coming from the police department in Jarrell, Texas, Denney started his journey as Grand Island Police Chief on January 16th. “I’m excited to be here,” Denney said. “Meeting the community and meeting the police officers here has...
GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, and Jozef McAllister, 17, are both charged in Hall County Court with kidnapping, child abuse, theft by unlawful taking, theft by receiving stolen property and flight to avoid arrest.
