Nets' Kyrie Irving says 'missed details' led to loss to the Pistons

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving knows what it takes to win in the NBA. One of the things that he always harps on is attention to detail and paying attention to the small things.

In Thursday’s 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons, Irving felt like he knew one of the areas that the Nets neglected. “Just so many details that we missed on the defensive end,” Irving said Brooklyn was upset by Detroit. “Just staying in front of our guys. But, that’s been the tale of the tape. And, you know, I think it gives us a chance to see where we can get better continuous.”

Irving, who had 40 points and six assists in the losing effort, saw what happened to Brooklyn’s defense as the game wore on. The Nets allowed the Pistons to shoot 65% from the field in the third quarter and that slow start to the third quarter appeared to doom the Nets in the end when they tried to make their comeback. As has been the case with Brooklyn this season, they have no problem scoring. It’s the defensive end that they have to worry about.