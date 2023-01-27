Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Welcomes New Taproom for New Shorthead Brewery in February
I'm always down for more taprooms in Yakima. Being that Yakima is home to 75% of the hops used in the United States it only makes sense. Shorthead Brewing is a new brewery in town that many people are talking about. Those you may have seen a beer or two from them around town like at Public House, they're gearing up to open their own taproom to the public.
Chef at Yakima Crafted Nominated For Prestigious Award
If you've ever had the opportunity to eat at the restaurant Crafted in downtown Yakima you probably know why the Chef is a finalist for a prestigious national award. Crafted, at 22 N 1st Street opened six years ago and now Chef Dan Koommoo is a semifinalist for this year’s James Beard Awards®. Koomoo is nominated in the “Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific” category.
Eat at MOD Pizza Thursday and Help Support IKE at the Same Time
Every year the local high schools do fundraising efforts through their Mr. [insert school here] campaign. Mr. Ike, Mr. Davis, Mr. West Valley and so on. One of the popular fundraisers are doing restaurant takeovers where by simply eating out or grabbing food to-go you can help support these schools. Ike is doing a MOD Pizza takeover today (Thursday, January 26) on at Rainier Square on Nob Hill. You don't have to worry about cooking or doing the dishes all while helping out our Ike students and helping support Children's Miracle Network. Sounds like a win-win.
Try Something New at a Familiar Place? Try the Bacon, Cheddar, Mushroom Crepes
The other day I met up with a friend at a favorite spot in Yakima. My problem is if there are too many things on the menu I wonder about each and everything and, after too long, I just get something I often get like the chicken fried steak or some type of breakfast combo. This time I figured I'd try something new and stick to it. I'm glad I did.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
Distracted Teens Need To Put Down The Phone and Drive
Distracted driving is a big problem in Yakima and in the state of Washington. January is National Teen Driving Awareness Month and officials at US Cellular are passing along tips for teens and parents about how to stay safe while driving with a phone. They say nearly 1 in 10 drivers ages 15-20 involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted, the largest proportion for any age group. Authorities in the state say if you follow the tips you could save your life or the life of another driver.
Next Time You’re at MOD Pizza, You’re Safe to Get the Hot Honey
Last night I attended the MOD Pizza takeover along with Eisenhower High School for their Mr. Ike pageant. It was a wonderful turn out. Thank you everyone who attended. I never need a reason to visit MOD Pizza as I'm a fan to begin with but anytime I can eat delicious food with cool people and it helps support our local area people through fundraising efforts, I'm all for it.
Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal
Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting
Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
Authorities May Never Know The Motive In Tuesday’s Killings
Yakima Police continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting at the Circle K store at 18th Street and East Nob Hill Blvd. Three people were killed by the gunman, 21-year-old Jarid Haddock who then took his own life hours after the attack. We have learned the names of the three people killed in the deadly shooting. Court documents say they are 54-year-old Jeffrey Howlett, 40-year-old Nikki Godfrey and 65-year-old Roy Knoeb Jr. autopsies on all the bodies are expected to be finished today. Police say Howlett was shot in his vehicle at near the gas pumps. The other two died after being shot inside the store.
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0