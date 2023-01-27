Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golf Digest
California cool: Max Homa savors fourth victory in his home state and first as a dad
SAN DIEGO — It could be said that the Torrey Pines golf complex now represents something of a life-and-death circumstance for Max Homa when he's competes in the Farmers Insurance Open. Not literally, of course. But on the same grass, the popular Californian has both absorbed the loss of his childhood idol, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and the joys of cooing at his 2-month-old baby boy, Cam, as the newly crowned tournament champion.
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
milestomemories.com
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego. Alaska Airlines announced today the launch of three new routes out of San Diego, including two coast-to-coast nonstops. Alaska will start flying daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts...
sandiegoville.com
Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Opens First San Diego Location
Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which currently has over 100 locations around the globe, is ready to unveil its first of 15 restaurants planned for San Diego. Founded in Plano, TX, in 2007 by Rich Hicks & Todd Istre, Mooya Burgers Fries & Shakes is now a franchise with over 100 locations in 20 U.S. states and nine countries in North America and the Middle East. Mooyah offers a menu centered around made-to-order, 100% Angus beef burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, all served on non-GMO potato and multi-grain buns that are baked in-house daily. Other offerings include Hebrew National hot dogs, real ice cream shakes, and hand-cut French fries that undergo a 24-hour, six-part cooking process.
Cold, Wet Sunday Forecast as Winter Storm Moves into San Diego Region
Cooler, cloudier and wetter conditions in San Diego County were forecast for Sunday through early next week as a winter storm moves in, the National Weather Service said. “A winter storm will move in from the north today, bringing rain, wind and mountain snowfall to the region, which will last through early Tuesday,” the weather service said.
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
KTLA.com
Camp Pendleton deploys barriers to stop gate crasher; car bursts into flames
A dramatic scene played out at Camp Pendleton Friday evening when a driver attempted to crash through the main gate at the Marine base just north of San Diego, military officials said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver attempted “to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” Camp...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
eastcountymagazine.org
GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK
January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
delmartimes.net
Paris-inspired bakery and cafe opens in Del Mar
San Diegans can experience a little slice of France at Paris En Rose, a new shop serving delicious sweet and savory fare with a French twist in Del Mar. “I (have) always had a passion for (opening) my own bakery and cafe,” said Annie Benaroch, the owner of Paris En Rose. “I wanted to bring a little touch of Paris here.”
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
6 Michelin Guide restaurants in San Diego for a romantic Valentine’s Day
Whether you’re celebrating your first or fiftieth Valentine’s Day with your special someone, if you’re looking to treat them to a romantic meal, here’s a couple local, eateries recommended by Michelin Guide that are sure to make you and your date’s night a memorable one.
Winter Storm Brings Rain, Mountain Snow to County; Some School Closures Planned
A winter storm will bring, rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to San Diego County through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. “A cold, low-pressure system will bring widespread showers into tonight with snow levels lowering to 2500 feet to 3500 feet early Tuesday,” the weather service said.
kusi.com
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
Skydiver recovering after parachute fails to deploy in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A skydiver is recovering in the hospital after crashing on top of a two-story home in Oceanside, then falling to the ground after his parachute failed to completely open. According to officials, the skydiver, an adult man in his 30s to 40s, jumped from a GoJump...
NBC San Diego
Owners of Squalid Downtown San Diego Hotel Hit With $320,000 Bill From City
The owners of a hotel that was sued by the city for allegedly unsafe conditions has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 to reimburse the city's costs to relocate the hotel's tenants, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said Friday. The six-story building, which is located between Sixth and...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
SDG&E Sticker Shock Hits a Nerve
Before you open your January SDG&E bill, pull up a chair or have a mattress on the floor to break your fall. Your bill will have doubled from January of last year. I blame California’s delusional and destructive war on affordable energy, otherwise known as Climate Action Plans. Newsom...
Major Breakthrough In Preventing Dementia Discovered By UC San Diego
The researchers findings are particularly positive for women who are at higher risk for developing dementia than men.
