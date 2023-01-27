Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person. Simantha McFadden, 21, was last seen near Willie Cheek Road on Thursday. McFadden is 5′8″ and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair. If you have any information, you...
wivk.com
Authorities are Asking for Help to Identify a Man Wanted for Theft in Sevier County
Authorities are asking for help to find the man responsible for a theft at Great Smokies Flea market. When the store was closed, a man was caught on cameras breaking in and taking thousands worth of merchandise then picked up by someone in a white minivan. Victim Brandon McCoy. says...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities found a missing elderly woman following a search Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Bernice Riske, 82, walked out of a facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at midnight and was reported missing late Sunday morning, KPD officials said. Authorities...
wvlt.tv
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy from Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing boy out of Maryville early Monday morning. According to a Tweet, 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson was last seen on Sunday in Maryville wearing grey shorts, green jacket, and black tennis shoes. He is 4-feet tall and weighs 72 pounds.
sam1039.com
Police Released Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash
Police have released the names of those involved in a deadly Pulaski County crash. Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90 as another car, driven by Casey Rose, was in a turning lane on KY-90 at Denny Lane. Investigators say Carrender crossed over and sideswiped Rose’s car. When deputies got to the scene, they found Rose’s car in the turning lane, but Carrender’s car went off the right shoulder and went over a cliff. Officials said there were four people inside Carrender’s car. The driver and two passengers were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The third passenger, 66-year-old Charles Lovell, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.
KPD: 13-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after fight at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police took two young teenagers into custody after a fight at West Town Mall Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The fight broke out and involved a "large group of juveniles" around the Regal Cinema, KPD said. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old male....
SPD looking for men who used counterfeit checks at different locations in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for multiple men who paid with counterfeit checks in Sevierville. On Jan. 6, between 2:30 and 3 p.m., 26 men entered the TN State Bank on Dolly Parton Parkway and passed 26 counterfeit checks, according to crime stoppers.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Halls Rural King shooting: DA makes motion to change charges to first-degree murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Larry McBee, the 18-year-old man accused of shooting a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, appeared in court Monday. During that appearance, court officials made a motion to amend McBee’s charges from second-degree murder to first-degree murder. Around 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 21, officers...
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff warns people of ongoing phone scams
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last few weeks, Sheriff Chad Mullins in Hamblen County has seen a concerning and ongoing trend of phone calls with bad intentions. “They’re asking for $1,000 and $1,000 was the last one, and we had people get green dot cards and visa cards sent to them,” said Mullins.
WBIR
KPD: Large fight with teens at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police broke up a fight involving a large group of kids at West Town Mall. KPD said the fight broke out Saturday night near the Regal Cinemas.
q95fm.net
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Allegedly Dropping Woman Off At Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An update from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office:. Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland...
Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation
A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
wvlt.tv
Search continues for 2 escaped SWVA inmates after stolen car found in East Tenn.
Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. KPD Chief Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully. Updated: 2 hours ago. Consumers could be spending more on Delta-8 products.
JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
thebig1063.com
BCDC inmates charged after plan to bring contraband into the jail
From WRIL - On Thursday, January 26, 2023, Bell County Jailer Robin Venable states he handed two inmates additional charges stemming from an incident outside the detention center. Citations state that while a jail staff member was outside the building she heard an alarm and looked down to see an...
z93country.com
Wayne County Residents Involved in Traffic Fatality
A Wayne County man died as a result of a two-vehicle accident Friday evening on Ky. 90. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Charles F. Lovell, 66, Monticello, was a passenger in a car being driven by Ralph Carrender of Wayne County. Lovell died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday.
THP: 1 injured in Hawkins Co. crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hawkins County Monday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports. A crash report from the THP states that at 8:30 a.m. a Volkswagen Jetta and a Dodge 2500 were driving in opposite directions on Grassy Valley Road near Talley Road. The […]
wvlt.tv
KPD: Pedestrian killed in I-75 crash may have been hit previously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials released more information Friday on a pedestrian-involved crash that happened Thursday. According to Public Information Officer Scott Erland, officers arrived on-scene around 6:30 p.m., just south on Merchant Drive on I-75 North. A witness to the crash told officers that they had seen the victim, who has not been identified, lying the road, Erland said. Shortly after, the victim was reportedly hit by a car, which remained on scene.
