Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person. Simantha McFadden, 21, was last seen near Willie Cheek Road on Thursday. McFadden is 5′8″ and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair. If you have any information, you...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities found a missing elderly woman following a search Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Bernice Riske, 82, walked out of a facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at midnight and was reported missing late Sunday morning, KPD officials said. Authorities...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Police Released Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash

Police have released the names of those involved in a deadly Pulaski County crash. Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90 as another car, driven by Casey Rose, was in a turning lane on KY-90 at Denny Lane. Investigators say Carrender crossed over and sideswiped Rose’s car. When deputies got to the scene, they found Rose’s car in the turning lane, but Carrender’s car went off the right shoulder and went over a cliff. Officials said there were four people inside Carrender’s car. The driver and two passengers were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The third passenger, 66-year-old Charles Lovell, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Hamblen County Sheriff warns people of ongoing phone scams

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last few weeks, Sheriff Chad Mullins in Hamblen County has seen a concerning and ongoing trend of phone calls with bad intentions. “They’re asking for $1,000 and $1,000 was the last one, and we had people get green dot cards and visa cards sent to them,” said Mullins.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation

A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
DANDRIDGE, TN
Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
BCDC inmates charged after plan to bring contraband into the jail

From WRIL - On Thursday, January 26, 2023, Bell County Jailer Robin Venable states he handed two inmates additional charges stemming from an incident outside the detention center. Citations state that while a jail staff member was outside the building she heard an alarm and looked down to see an...
BELL COUNTY, KY
Wayne County Residents Involved in Traffic Fatality

A Wayne County man died as a result of a two-vehicle accident Friday evening on Ky. 90. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Charles F. Lovell, 66, Monticello, was a passenger in a car being driven by Ralph Carrender of Wayne County. Lovell died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
THP: 1 injured in Hawkins Co. crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hawkins County Monday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports. A crash report from the THP states that at 8:30 a.m. a Volkswagen Jetta and a Dodge 2500 were driving in opposite directions on Grassy Valley Road near Talley Road. The […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
KPD: Pedestrian killed in I-75 crash may have been hit previously

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials released more information Friday on a pedestrian-involved crash that happened Thursday. According to Public Information Officer Scott Erland, officers arrived on-scene around 6:30 p.m., just south on Merchant Drive on I-75 North. A witness to the crash told officers that they had seen the victim, who has not been identified, lying the road, Erland said. Shortly after, the victim was reportedly hit by a car, which remained on scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN

