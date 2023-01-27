Police have released the names of those involved in a deadly Pulaski County crash. Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90 as another car, driven by Casey Rose, was in a turning lane on KY-90 at Denny Lane. Investigators say Carrender crossed over and sideswiped Rose’s car. When deputies got to the scene, they found Rose’s car in the turning lane, but Carrender’s car went off the right shoulder and went over a cliff. Officials said there were four people inside Carrender’s car. The driver and two passengers were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The third passenger, 66-year-old Charles Lovell, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO