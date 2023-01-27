1,000-point scorers abound in this week’s Section V Best

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a big week for basketball stars around the area, as several reached the 1,000-point milestone for their career.

Jayla Bell of Lyons, Jason Gibbs of Churchville-Chili, Ian Goodness of Pal-Mac, and Lily Funk of East Rochester each hit 1k, landing spots on our list. Mady Kelly of Thomas also hit 1,000 points, she was named our Player of the Week this week.

Hilton and Cainsteo-Greenwood also got recognized for winning the wrestling dual meet championships.

