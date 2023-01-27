Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach

Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt
Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a...
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs
When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase. With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver. And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders,...
10 Unforgettable Moments From Eagles-49ers History
10 unforgettable moments from Eagles-49ers history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There’ve been some pretty wild moments in an Eagles-49ers rivalry that goes back 71 years to the Eagles’ 21-14 over the 49ers at Shibe Park in 1951, when Clyde Scott caught a couple long touchdown passes and Adrian Burk out-played Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle.
Chiefs Advance to Play Eagles in Super Bowl After Defeating Bengals
Chiefs advance to play Eagles in Super Bowl after defeating Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes has finally defeated Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday as Mahomes edged Burrow for the first time in four career matchups. The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
