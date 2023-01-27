ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Relative finds two people dead inside Simpsonville home, deputies say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Simpsonville home on Monday. Deputies said dispatch received a call just before 8:30 a.m. after a relative found the two people dead inside the home...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 deadly shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man accused of killing another man in a shooting back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Paul Cormack appeared before a judge on Jan. 30, 2023 and was sentenced to five years. The victim, 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon, was shot in...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police investigating after shots fired at apartment complex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a scene at an apartment complex after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to apartments on Crest Lane and officers found rounds in the sides of the apartments, but no one was hit. No...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Woman in custody after more than four pounds of meth found in vehicle, authorities say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — A woman has been charged after being accused of trafficking drugs. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports their Narcotics Unit (VICE) investigation into Rebecca Elizabeth Whitesides *AKA-LIBBY* for large-scale drug trafficking has been closed. Officials say detectives were conducting surveillance on Whitesides on Jan....
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for January 29

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Jamir Booker. -Unlawful carrying of a pistol. -Strong arm robbery. Steve Cheek...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Double death investigation underway in Simpsonville

Big Dave Eats gives his review on The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson made the statement Monday morning. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Beam raising at Mission Hospital in McDowell County. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In Western North Carolina, a hospital is working...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly has a heart condition and was last seen on Thursday morning. According to deputies, 51-year-old William Scott Bruce was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 leaving his home on Adger Street in a black 2000 Infiniti G20 with the SC TAG: PXN-210.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

