Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California

First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara to See Surge in State Water Deliveries

Recent storms have boosted California’s water supply, allowing the State Water Project (SWP) to increase its water delivery to 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians across the state, including in Santa Barbara. On Thursday, the state Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced that, based on the amount...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
tripsavvy.com

13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor

Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Downtown Santa Barbara's Newest Hotel and Restaurant Saint Remy are Now Open

Santa Barbara welcomed its newest hotel, Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown, a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, and Saint Remy restaurant on December 26, 2022. Behind the reinvented hotel is Andrew Firestone, former star of ABC’s The Bachelor and co-founder with Jess Parker of StonePark Capital, a Santa Barbara-based hospitality development company.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

SpaceX Vandenberg Launch Delayed Until Monday

Update--A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Sunday has been delayed a day. The launch had been set for Sunday morning, it is now planned for Monday. SpaceX tweeted Sunday morning that the launch was being delayed to allow them to...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Feast or Famine: Part 1

If you’ve lived here a while, you know. Surf is not a constant. Most of the year, we have to make do with what we got. A lot of the year, that ain’t much. Most of Goleta’s best are very adept at small wave riding, like Style Master John Shields.
GOLETA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown

••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

