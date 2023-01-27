Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg moved to 8:34 a.m. on Jan. 30
The launch window for a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit's ION satellite carrier SCV009 Eclectic Elena has been moved to Monday Jan. 30 at 8:34 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg moved to 8:34 a.m. on Jan. 30 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California
First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara to See Surge in State Water Deliveries
Recent storms have boosted California’s water supply, allowing the State Water Project (SWP) to increase its water delivery to 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians across the state, including in Santa Barbara. On Thursday, the state Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced that, based on the amount...
tripsavvy.com
13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California
Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Noozhawk
Injured Man Rescued from Steep Hillside in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded Sunday to rescue an injured man on a steep hillside in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Engineer Mike Gray said crews were dispatched about 11:25 a.m. to the incident in the 2000 block of North...
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor
Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Santa Barbara's Newest Hotel and Restaurant Saint Remy are Now Open
Santa Barbara welcomed its newest hotel, Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown, a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, and Saint Remy restaurant on December 26, 2022. Behind the reinvented hotel is Andrew Firestone, former star of ABC’s The Bachelor and co-founder with Jess Parker of StonePark Capital, a Santa Barbara-based hospitality development company.
kvta.com
SpaceX Vandenberg Launch Delayed Until Monday
Update--A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Sunday has been delayed a day. The launch had been set for Sunday morning, it is now planned for Monday. SpaceX tweeted Sunday morning that the launch was being delayed to allow them to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Feast or Famine: Part 1
If you’ve lived here a while, you know. Surf is not a constant. Most of the year, we have to make do with what we got. A lot of the year, that ain’t much. Most of Goleta’s best are very adept at small wave riding, like Style Master John Shields.
Mountain lion P-81 found dead on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County
Mountain lion P-81 was killed last weekend after likely being struck by a vehicle in the western Santa Monica Mountains, officials announced Friday. The 4-year-old cougar’s body was found Jan. 22 on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials said. A necropsy will be performed to confirm […]
Noozhawk
Man on Death Row for 1980 Killing of Isla Vista Boy Found Dead in Prison Cell
A Death Row inmate from Santa Barbara County — convicted of sodomizing and killing a 6-year-old Isla Vista boy in 1980 — was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Malcolm Joseph Robbins, 63, one...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
New map shows how much home values changed in 2022 throughout SLO County, Santa Maria
Every community in the region saw an increase.
City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
The city of Santa Barbara issued a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon. The post City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown
••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Stabbing leads to attempted homicide arrest in Santa Barbara
It happened at about 6:35 p.m. near Anacapa Street and De La Guerra Street where officers located a middle-aged homeless man suffering from a stab wound.
