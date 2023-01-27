Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
nickalive.net
Avatar Music Marathon! 🎵 - Every Song Ever From ATLA & The Legend of Korra! | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Avatar Music Marathon! 🎵 - Every Song Ever From ATLA & The Legend of Korra! | Avatar: The Last Airbender. From bangers like "Secret Tunnel" to ballads like "Leaves From The Vine", Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra were two shows filled with music and songs that still get stuck in our head to this day!
nickalive.net
Being a Pack in Real Life 🐺❤️ Wolf Pack | Wolf Watch
Being a Pack in Real Life 🐺❤️ Wolf Pack | Wolf Watch. This pack is for REAL. Armani, Bella, Chloe and Tyler open up about their relationships with each other behind the camera. New episodes of Wolf Pack are streaming every Thursday on Paramount+! Try it FREE...
nickalive.net
Paramount to Rename Showtime as ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ as Part of Integration Across Linear, Streaming
Showtime to Be Renamed ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ as Part of Integration Across Linear, Streaming. Showtime is being integrated into Paramount+ across both linear and streaming platforms, resulting in a rebranding of the pay TV channel to “Paramount+ With Showtime.”. The updated offerings and Showtime name change will...
nickalive.net
Tiny Chef Pirate Cooking Adventures! + More Episodes w/ Olly | 30 Minute Compilation | Nick Jr.
Tiny Chef Pirate Cooking Adventures! + More Episodes w/ Olly | 30 Minute Compilation | Nick Jr. Tiny Chef and Olly work together to launch a banana rocket ship into space, plus they go on fun pirate adventures! Join the exciting fun in this 30 minute compilation filled with yummy ingredients for delicious food!
nickalive.net
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Producers on How Season 2 is Very Different and Their Hopes for More Seasons and a Movie
Kevin and Dan Hageman, the co-creators of Star Trek: Prodigy, along with executive producer and director Ben Hibon, recently offered fans some hints about what’s coming in season 2 of Nickelodeon's hit Paramount+ Original Series, and opened up about their hopes to continue the show and maybe even see it on the big screen.
nickalive.net
PAW Patrol's Rubble Bounds Onto The Toniebox
The PAW Patrol is on a roll! Following the introduction of a Chase, Sky and Marshall Tonie figures, the rescue pups are now joined by their pal Rubble!. Children’s audio system Tonies has announced the introduction of a PAW Patrol Rubble Tonie figure!. The Toniebox allows kids as young...
nickalive.net
Tiny Chef | Tiny Internship | The Tiny Chef Show
Our friends over at Rockit Apple USA have agreed to share footage of Chef working at their headquarters in QUALITY CONTWOL!!! They tell us he’s doing an incredible job making sure every batch is tasty, makes you brave, looks blamazing, and gives you energy!!! Can you all catch the other tests Cheffy runs on the apples!?!? Anytime you bite into a Rockit apple you can rest assure Cheffy has given it his stamp of appwoval!! #tinychef #rockitapples #ad #readysetrockit #rockiteveryday.
nickalive.net
Week 5, 2023 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, January 30 - Sunday, February 5, 2023!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full January 2023 highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Join us on Guilded! (BETA) Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT.
nickalive.net
'Transformers: EarthSpark' Season 1, Part 2 Episode Information Unveiled
Nickelodeon Germany is slated to premiere more brand new episodes of Transformers: EarthSpark in March, with local TV listings unveiling the titles of some of the episodes which are set to be included in the next batch of new episodes, as well as their synopses!. The following episode descriptions have...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Africa is Bringing the Heat this New Year - New Shows + More
Here's what's coming up on Nickelodeon channels in Africa!. Nickelodeon is bringing the heat this New Year - New Shows! | DStv. Make sure you have the right package and not miss out on any great content from the Nickelodeon channels https://bit.ly/3FjnlrM. Nickelodeon Africa Celebrates SpongeBob's 36th Birthday With Episode...
nickalive.net
Big Time Rush to Release New Single 'Can't Get Enough' on February 6
Are you ready!?! Big Time Rush's brand new single, CAN’T GET ENOUGH is coming out on Feb 6th!. Stream Big Time Rush on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Forms New Girl Group Good NEWZ Girls in Collaboration With Ty Ty & Jay Brown Productions!. Originally published: January...
nickalive.net
Super! Italy Launches Contest to Win Tickets to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Super!, the free-to-air (FTA) Italian kids’ channel owned and operated by Paramount Global Italia has launched a watch-and-win competition in which viewers have the chance to win a family trip to Los Angeles, including tickets to attend Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023 on March 4! Fans can enter by simply watching Grachi everyday on Super! and visiting https://supertv.it/vincikca to answer that day's question! The contest is sponsored by Big Babol Play Big.
nickalive.net
Cosmo & Wanda Help Roy Unleash A Monster! | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon
Cosmo & Wanda Help Roy Unleash A Monster! | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon. At the Dimmsdale Carnaval, Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) and her friend are less than impressed! Roy (Tyler Wladis) does his best to impress them and even makes an impulse wish from Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) to unleash a giant fish monster Codzillard on Dimmsdale!
nickalive.net
Wolf Pack: UNPACKED Episode 1 | Wolf Watch
Welcome to the official Wolf Pack aftershow, UNPACKED! Hosted by Teen Wolf's Holland Roden, the pack dives into all things the pilot episode including their mega-famous co-stars, their character's identities and the process of shooting high-intensity scenes. New episodes of Wolf Pack are streaming every Thursday on Paramount+! Try it...
