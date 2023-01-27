Our friends over at Rockit Apple USA have agreed to share footage of Chef working at their headquarters in QUALITY CONTWOL!!! They tell us he’s doing an incredible job making sure every batch is tasty, makes you brave, looks blamazing, and gives you energy!!! Can you all catch the other tests Cheffy runs on the apples!?!? Anytime you bite into a Rockit apple you can rest assure Cheffy has given it his stamp of appwoval!! #tinychef #rockitapples #ad #readysetrockit #rockiteveryday.

4 HOURS AGO