Pegasus World Cup 2023 predictions, odds: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta
The 2023 Pegasus World Cup runs on Saturday and already established itself as one of the top events on the horse racing calendar. The Pegasus World Cup 2023 is co-headlined by a dirt race and turf race, which was introduced in 2019. The more traditional dirt race features a number of 2023 Pegasus World Cup horses that were household names during the Triple Crown season, led most notably by Cyberknife, who will call it a career after his final entry this weekend. Cyberknife enters as the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup odds and will run against familiar foes like Simplification (9-2), Skippylongstocking (5-1), and White Abarrio (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi bring their storied rivalry to a new level at Rolex 24
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – To measure the impact of Roger Penske and Chip Ganassi squaring off for the first time in overall sports car wins (starting at the Rolex 24), look at the auto racing titans’ lineups. There are 12 combined drivers across four entries representing Chip Ganassi...
Meyer Shank Racing wins second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona to begin GTP era
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Grand Touring Prototype era began just as the previous one ended as Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura captured its second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona with burgeoning superstar Tom Blomqvist emphatically starting and finishing the race. The No. 60 ARX-06 won the 24-hour endurance...
