Norristown, PA

papreplive.com

Unsung heroes swing match for Owen J. Roberts, 41-25 over Henderson in District 1 Duals opener

BUCKTOWN >> The normal stars were out in force Thursday evening when Owen J. Roberts and West Chester Henderson squared off in the District 1 Duals. Wrestlers like Sam Gautreau, Dean and Dillon Bechtold and Mason Karkoska for the Wildcats, Carmen Cortese and Jackson McMonagle for the Warriors all figured prominently in the opening round match, but Roberts head coach Steve DeRafelo also gave props to others who can rise to the occasion in the duals format.
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Souderton rallies past Pennridge with 4th quarter shutout

EAST ROCKHILL >> Basketball is commonly referred to as a game of runs. But roller coaster was a more fitting description for the Souderton girls team’s contest with host Pennridge Friday night. Eleven straight points to end the first quarter had the Indians up 17-4 only for the advantage...
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Pennridge stays on course, holds off rival Souderton

FRANCONIA >> Souderton never let up, but Pennridge played with a fourth-quarter calm it hopes to carry forward. “We felt this was gonna be a tough game,” Rams coach Dean Behrens said of Friday night’s clash with the rival Big Red. “(Coach Okoteh Sackitey) has got them playing hard. They’re still engaged. Whether it’s Souderton, Central Bucks East or anyone else in the division, they’re gonna be hard-fought games. This league has shown how difficult it is on a night-in, night-out basis. So we feel good about this win.”
SOUDERTON, PA

