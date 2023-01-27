Melvin “Bud” Bernard Stiffler, born Feb. 25, 1930, in Burket, died on Jan. 21, 2023. Bud was the second of two boys and two girls born to Hugh and Beulah Lenora Reece Stiffler. Born and raised during the depression, Bud lived at the base of that one hill in Warsaw that was uphill both ways, a 10-mile walk from everything and always had hip deep snow on it. Year around. They were so poor the only thing he had to play with was his shoes (as he always said). So Bud did his best with what he had and developed a love of sports, a love that would continue throughout his whole life. Bud was a three sport athlete at Warsaw High School where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduating from Warsaw High School in the spring of 1948, he worked several jobs in the Warsaw area as well as continuing participating in sports. In 1950, Bud joined the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict.

