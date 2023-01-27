ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis land annexation deal complete

PORT JERVIS – The annexation of approximately 122 acres of land from the Town of Deerpark into the City of Port Jervis has been approved, Mayor Kelly Decker has announced. The two parcels will be officially taken over by the city in a matter of weeks, he said. “This...
PORT JERVIS, NY
railfan.com

Passenger Service Set to Return to New York City Route

NEW YORK CITY — Passenger service will be returning to the New York City rail route now known as the Bay Ridge Branch of the Long Island Rail Road for the first time in 99 years. Most of the line has been freight-only since 1924 and is currently operated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Lite 98.7

Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

SO: Upstate New York Grandson Stabs Grandfather, Both Arrested

Following an investigation, a Hudson Valley grandfather was also arrested following emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed by his grandson. On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that a grandfather who was stabbed by his grandson was also arrested. Grandson Stabs Grandfather In Sullivan County, New York, PD.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery

PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
PORT JERVIS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Did You Know Coyotes are Hunted in Sullivan County, NY, $2000 Prize

I was a little surprised when I stumbled over this post on social media but after giving it some thought I decided to share it. I am a person who believes in conservation and I am not against hunting but it did take me a moment to get used to the idea that New York has a Coyote Hunting season excluding Long Island, Manhattan, and Statin Island October 1 thru March 26.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

News Briefs: January 27

Greenwich Fire Dept. Dispatched to Help Westchester County. On January 19th, The Greenwich Fire Department received a request for aid from Westchester County. The Sound Beach Water Rescue Unit/Dive Team was then dispatched to respond to the Westchester County Airport for an incident involving a missing aircraft. Later that evening, the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area next to Rye Lake. Neither occupant of the aircraft survived.
GREENWICH, CT

