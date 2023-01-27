Read full article on original website
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis land annexation deal complete
PORT JERVIS – The annexation of approximately 122 acres of land from the Town of Deerpark into the City of Port Jervis has been approved, Mayor Kelly Decker has announced. The two parcels will be officially taken over by the city in a matter of weeks, he said. “This...
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
railfan.com
Passenger Service Set to Return to New York City Route
NEW YORK CITY — Passenger service will be returning to the New York City rail route now known as the Bay Ridge Branch of the Long Island Rail Road for the first time in 99 years. Most of the line has been freight-only since 1924 and is currently operated...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
SO: Upstate New York Grandson Stabs Grandfather, Both Arrested
Following an investigation, a Hudson Valley grandfather was also arrested following emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed by his grandson. On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that a grandfather who was stabbed by his grandson was also arrested. Grandson Stabs Grandfather In Sullivan County, New York, PD.
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
7 On Your Side: Warwick, NY planting seed for Marijuana boom after state prison shut down
An hour north of New York City, you'll find the village of Warwick. Where the secret to success lies beneath the surface.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Long missing fire department trumpet brought home to Port Jervis (VIDEO)
PORT JERVIS – It remains a mystery how a sterling silver trumpet crafted for Port Jervis Engine Co. No. 2 in 1857, the company’s founding year, wound up in Massachusetts. In fact, current members were unaware of its existence until it was found on eBay. It is now...
Did You Know Coyotes are Hunted in Sullivan County, NY, $2000 Prize
I was a little surprised when I stumbled over this post on social media but after giving it some thought I decided to share it. I am a person who believes in conservation and I am not against hunting but it did take me a moment to get used to the idea that New York has a Coyote Hunting season excluding Long Island, Manhattan, and Statin Island October 1 thru March 26.
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Environmental experts warn Indian Point owner plans to discharge radioactive waste into Hudson River
Environmental experts warn that the discharge into Hudson River could impact about 100,000 people and seven surrounding municipalities.
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: January 27
Greenwich Fire Dept. Dispatched to Help Westchester County. On January 19th, The Greenwich Fire Department received a request for aid from Westchester County. The Sound Beach Water Rescue Unit/Dive Team was then dispatched to respond to the Westchester County Airport for an incident involving a missing aircraft. Later that evening, the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area next to Rye Lake. Neither occupant of the aircraft survived.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
South Blooming Grove cleared county park land without approval to build road, lawsuit says
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE − What used to be a thickly wooded area on the outskirts of Gonzaga Park is now a construction zone. Where there were recently trees and dense vegetation, there is now a large swath of cleared land and heavy machinery. The land was cleared to make...
