allsportstucson.com
Arizona lands preferred walk-on linemen from Thatcher & Buena; Catalina Foothills’ Revis to NAU
With national signing day approaching Wednesday, high school seniors are making their college decisions known. Arizona has gone to the outlying areas of Thatcher and Sierra Vista to land preferred walk-on linemen Jacob Rasmussen of Thatcher and Toafia Fruean of Buena. Catalina Foothills receiver Cole Revis also announced on Sunday...
Arizona Walmart Closed Indefinitely
A burst water pipe is reportedly cause for the latest closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and GilaValleyCentral.net.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for January 10 – 16
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Jan. 10 – 16, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. January...
