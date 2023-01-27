Read full article on original website
3 LGBTQ Bars in St. Louis' Grove Threatened by Caller
A caller claiming to be "the Joker" said Saturday he was going to shoot up the bars
Car stolen from Imperial dealership found burnt in St. Louis
A 2020 Mercedes Benz stolen from Elite Motors STL, 5231 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial was set on fire and burned in St. Louis. The car was worth about $80,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An employee parked the car outside the dealership at about 6 p.m. Jan. 17,...
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Twenty-eight-year-old Maya Caston was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors argued that Caston’s lack of action to get care for the babies showed that she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated that she didn’t want the babies. Caston told the jury that she had planned to give the babies up for adoption at a doctor’s appointment three days after they were born, but by that time, the babies had died after not eating.
Man at large since January 20 turns himself in, $150,000 cash-only bond
A north St. Louis County man facing a child sex crime charge remained behind bars Sunday morning after surrendering to police.
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states.
Prison time for felon who ditched gun near playground
A Granite City man is headed to federal prison after disobeying terms of his supervised release from previous gun convictions. U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe says 30-year-old Donnie Sherrell pled guilty to one count of firearm possession by a felon and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. According to...
East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime spree
A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that would not just help them solve a violent crime in East Alton but also two other violent crimes, thousands of miles away.
Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?
Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
Man accused of several crimes after meeting St. Louis woman on dating app
Police say a man is accused of several crimes over the past week after he met a St. Louis woman through a dating app.
Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering
A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
DEA: Fentanyl theft goes beyond one hospital
The Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis says the story we brought you last week about thousands of doses of narcotics missing from SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton is part of a larger problem.
Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
Car dealer Carvana admits guilt over breaking Illinois laws
(The Center Square) – Online used car dealer Carvana has admitted to violating Illinois law and has agreed to follow new consumer protection restrictions. The agreement allows Carvana to continue conducting business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that began last May when the Illinois Secretary of State suspended its business license.
UPDATE: Jennings man missing nearly a week
A Jennings man who went missing last week is believed to be in University City, St. Louis County police said Sunday.
'It was tough to watch' | Former & current St. Louis area officers react to Tyre Nichols video release
ST. LOUIS — Just 24 hours ago, the Memphis Police Department released the footage in the Tyre Nichols investigation to the public. Editor's Note: We need to warn you, the images are disturbing and very difficult to watch. Since its release, the video has sparked protests across the country,...
Gunfire rings out in East St. Louis church Sunday afternoon leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — During a Sunday afternoon church service in East St. Louis, two men opened fire at one another, wounding one another and an innocent bystander. One of the shooters would later die. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and...
Where is Illinois on the List of the ‘Fastest Talking’ States?
A website ranked all the states from the "Fastest Talkers" to the "Slowest Talkers" and you may be shocked to see where Illinois is on this list, we were... According to the website preply.com, and its list of The Fastest and Slowest Talking States, Illinois is one of the 10 SLOWEST talking states in the country. Illinois ranks 41st on the list with only 4.96 syllables per second, the only states that talk slower than Illinois are all southern states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina. On the site they say...
