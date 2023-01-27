ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Alton, IL

myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen from Imperial dealership found burnt in St. Louis

A 2020 Mercedes Benz stolen from Elite Motors STL, 5231 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial was set on fire and burned in St. Louis. The car was worth about $80,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An employee parked the car outside the dealership at about 6 p.m. Jan. 17,...
IMPERIAL, MO
FOX 28 Spokane

Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Twenty-eight-year-old Maya Caston was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors argued that Caston’s lack of action to get care for the babies showed that she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated that she didn’t want the babies. Caston told the jury that she had planned to give the babies up for adoption at a doctor’s appointment three days after they were born, but by that time, the babies had died after not eating.
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

Prison time for felon who ditched gun near playground

A Granite City man is headed to federal prison after disobeying terms of his supervised release from previous gun convictions. U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe says 30-year-old Donnie Sherrell pled guilty to one count of firearm possession by a felon and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. According to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
abc17news.com

Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering

A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
FENTON, MO
Washington Examiner

Car dealer Carvana admits guilt over breaking Illinois laws

(The Center Square) – Online used car dealer Carvana has admitted to violating Illinois law and has agreed to follow new consumer protection restrictions. The agreement allows Carvana to continue conducting business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that began last May when the Illinois Secretary of State suspended its business license.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Where is Illinois on the List of the ‘Fastest Talking’ States?

A website ranked all the states from the "Fastest Talkers" to the "Slowest Talkers" and you may be shocked to see where Illinois is on this list, we were... According to the website preply.com, and its list of The Fastest and Slowest Talking States, Illinois is one of the 10 SLOWEST talking states in the country. Illinois ranks 41st on the list with only 4.96 syllables per second, the only states that talk slower than Illinois are all southern states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina. On the site they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
