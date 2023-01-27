Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Honey Marlene Pruitt
Honey Marlene Pruitt, 73, died at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. She was born March 1, 1949, in Peru, Ind., to Phyllis June Eberly Books and Ervin Eli Books. She married Loren “Butch” Monroe Pruitt on May 8, 1967. Marlene’s life will be celebrated with a service...
Times-Union Newspaper
Frank Unruh
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Paddock Springs. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
2023 Arts United Awards Nominees Announced
FORT WAYNE – The Arts United Awards celebrate Northeast Indiana’s people, organizations and businesses that make significant contributions through arts and culture to communities throughout the 12-county region of Northeast Indiana that includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Betty Nichols
Betty Nichols, 92, formerly of Pierceton, died at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023, in Maryville, Tenn. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert F. Holbrook
Robert F. Holbrook, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 82. Known by everyone as “Fred”, he was born on April 7, 1940, to Clifford and Mary Haas Holbrook. After graduating from Warsaw High...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ruth Mercer
Ruth Mercer, 84, Rochester, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in her home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Chamber Dinner Speaker Talks About Being Successful
WINONA LAKE - Chris Scheeren said he’s always been fascinated by how some of the best companies got to where they are and how they went about getting their success. Scheeren, partner with Blue Barn Berry Farm LLC and owner of Empowering Voices Inc., told those attending Thursday’s 111th Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner, there’s no automatic formula for success.
Times-Union Newspaper
Thurston Blackburn
SYRACUSE – Thurston Blackburn, age 85, of Milford, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born in Wonder, Ky., on Jan. 28, 1937, to Thelmar and Lana Blackburn. Thurston grew up in the hills of Kentucky. He attended Prestonsburg High School and joined...
Times-Union Newspaper
Brandon L. Hepler
BOURBON – Brandon L. Hepler, age 52, of Bourbon, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in his home. Brandon was born to Devon and Lucinda Gard Hepler on March 12, 1970, in Elkhart. He was a lifelong resident of the area except for the 18 years he resided in Ann Arbor, Mich., with his wife and children. He graduated from Triton High School in 1988 and went on to attain a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Manchester University in 1992. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church. He was a manager of Love’s Truck Stop in both Plymouth and Elkhart. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons, music, sports; he was an avid Notre Dame and Michigan fan; however, he loved being a grandpa and spending time with his family most of all.
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County celebrates groundbreaking for Allen family home
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction for a new home for the Allen family. Brooke Allen, a single mother of five, will live in the home with her four youngest children. For Allen, the home is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Melvin ‘Bud’ Bernard Stiffler
Melvin “Bud” Bernard Stiffler, born Feb. 25, 1930, in Burket, died on Jan. 21, 2023. Bud was the second of two boys and two girls born to Hugh and Beulah Lenora Reece Stiffler. Born and raised during the depression, Bud lived at the base of that one hill in Warsaw that was uphill both ways, a 10-mile walk from everything and always had hip deep snow on it. Year around. They were so poor the only thing he had to play with was his shoes (as he always said). So Bud did his best with what he had and developed a love of sports, a love that would continue throughout his whole life. Bud was a three sport athlete at Warsaw High School where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduating from Warsaw High School in the spring of 1948, he worked several jobs in the Warsaw area as well as continuing participating in sports. In 1950, Bud joined the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict.
Times-Union Newspaper
Edgar Pippenger
Edgar Pippenger, 76, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the organization’s continued growth. “Next year, we’re going to rescue 1.5 million pounds of food,” Conklin said. “That will be our largest...
Times-Union Newspaper
Fidel Miranda Vasquez
Fidel Miranda Vasquez, 49, Warsaw, died after a motor vehicle accident on Jan. 26, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.30.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 9:20 a.m. Friday - Timothy Mark Bush Jr., 39, of 1180 W. Lake St., Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500. • 9:54 a.m. Friday - Dion Demont Smith, 38, South Bend, arrested for...
Times-Union Newspaper
New YMCA Program Offers Free Groceries For Those With Type 2 Diabetics
The Kosciusko Community YMCA announced a brand new program for type 2 diabetics called What Can I Eat. This nutrition-based support program is designed by the American Diabetes Association, fueled by Bento, and will work to help those in the community living with type 2 diabetes eat their way to better diabetes control, according to a news release from the YMCA.
WANE-TV
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw FFA Advisor Riley Nominated For Golden Owl Award
Warsaw FFA advisor Jacob Riley has been nominated for the 2023 Indiana FFA Golden Owl Award. The Golden Owl Award recognizes outstanding agricultural educators in the state of Indiana, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools. Students, fellow teachers and other supporters had the opportunity to nominate their favorite agricultural teacher and summarize what makes them the best in Indiana. Riley was nominated for this award due to his passion for agriculture, FFA and assisting students to find their career path, the release states.
Times-Union Newspaper
James ‘Jim’ Clarence Alford
SYRACUSE – James Clarence Alford, known to most as "Jim," passed away at home in Maitland, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was a longtime resident of Syracuse. Born in Huntington, on May 20, 1934, Jim was the son of the late Russell T. Alford and Zelda H. Schoeff Alford. He spent his formative years there, graduating from Huntington Township High School with the class of 1952. He was a natural athlete, playing basketball, baseball and running track. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958, transferring to the Army Reserves before he was honorably discharged. Jim worked as a radio repairman while serving.
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
