Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
theonlycolors.com
BBD’s 3pt Shot: Michigan State Gets Crushed at Purdue Behind Defensive Questions and a bounce back by AJ Hoggard
Michigan State traveled to Mackey Arena and got crushed by the Purdue Boilermakers. The 77-61 beat down was over before the end of the first half. Even in defeat there are lessons to learn. Purdue is the number 1 ranked team in the country, and their star Zach Edey is a serious contender for NCAA Player of the Year. Michigan State was exposed by a better team, in an arena they have struggled in for years. The sky is not falling but there are concerning elements coming out of this game.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make it six straight losses for Michigan State at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers bullied MSU on their home court Sunday afternoon, posting a 77-61 victory to kick off the second half of the Big Ten season for both clubs. The Spartans came...
Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo takes blame for Zach Edey’s domination
Two games. Seventy points. That’s exactly what Zach Edey gave Michigan State basketball this season. The Purdue big man was unstoppable for the second straight game against the Spartans, scoring 38 on Sunday afternoon less than two weeks after dropping 32 in East Lansing. Scoring 70 points with 30...
The Daily Dish: Can anyone stop Zach Edey and Purdue's dominance?
I've seen a lot basketball in my life but I don't think I've ever seen a player like Zach Edey. Well, I should say at the "collegiate level" because I've certainly seen players dominate like Edey before but that was on a very different stage. You know, like when you're invited to your nephew's elementary school game and there happens to be that one kid who is so much bigger than everyone else? He's grabbing rebounds like a pre-mature Patrick Ewing and scoring every lay up with ease? And eventually, it gets to the point where the opposing coach is urging the ref to check his birth certificate?
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s the Basketball Gods’: Watch Michigan HC Juwan Howard’s Full Postgame Presser
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with media, including NSN’s Brandon Walker, following his team’s 83-61 loss at Penn State Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Penn State went 13-30 from beyond the arc, and Howard understands that it just wasn’t his day. ”When they made those two 3s with...
OL Khalief Canty believes Michigan has nation's best OL coach
Michigan's junior day and film session gives Detroit Cass Tech freshman Khalief Canty a whole new appreciation for the Wolverines' line play.
Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?
Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue adds commitment from under-the-radar WR in class of 2023
Purdue added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday evening. The Boilermakers earned a commitment from 3-star receiver Arhmad Branch. Purdue offered him a scholarship earlier this month. Here’s his announcement:. Purdue is the only major scholarship offer that Branch received during his recruitment. He attends...
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
Bracketology: Michigan State moves up in ESPN's latest projections
The Spartans are safely in the field of 68, but need a strong finish for a favorable matchup...
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Suffers Humiliating 5-4 Loss Against No. 7 Michigan
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (18-9-1 overall, 8-9-1 Big Ten) lost 5-4 to No. 7 Michigan (16-9-1 overall, 8-8-0 Big Ten) Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Despite being up 3-0 and eventually 4-2, the Nittany Lions conceded three unanswered goals in the third period to fall 5-4, suffering their first official series loss of the 2022-23 season.
CBS Sports
Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
Fate Of Michigan State Players Involved In Tunnel Assault Decided
A decision has been made in relation to four Michigan State players involved in the October tunnel assault of a Michigan player.
Former Michigan Assistant Fired From Most Recent Position
An award-winning, well-paid former Michigan assistant was fired after just one year at his new job.
247Sports
Media reacts to Jim Harbaugh's NFL flirtations with Broncos, future at Michigan
Harbaugh reportedly received interest this coaching cycle from a handful of NFL teams, including the Broncos and Carolina Panthers. Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos, and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports Mobile App and get the latest on your team today. Here's some of the...
New Decision Reached On Charges Against 4 Michigan State Players After Tunnel Incident
Michigan State players Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Brandon Wright, Angelo Grose and Justin White received misdemeanor aggravated assault charges due to their roles in the Oct. 29 tunnel incident against Michigan. On Friday, it was announced that their charges will be dropped. That's because ...
MSU women's basketball coach hospitalized after car crash, to miss next game
Suzy Merchant, Michigan State's head women's basketball coach, will miss the team's game Sunday after being hospitalized following a car accident, the team announced Saturday.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
