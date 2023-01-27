For the first time in his pro football career, Kyzir White is one win away from winning an NFL championship. White and his Philadelphia Eagles dominated visiting San Francisco in the NFC championship game Sunday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love. 31-7 was the final score. White’s club defeated fellow Mountaineer Colton McKivitz’s 49ers, who fell in the conference title game for the second year in a row.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO