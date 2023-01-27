ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

WOWK

Referees’ union says James was fouled on controversial play

The National Basketball Referees Association said Sunday that LeBron James was fouled on the last play of regulation in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Boston Celtics. The NBA office also confirmed for the second time that a foul should have been called. “Like everyone else, referees make...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOWK

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reacts to Pivotal No-Call in Win vs. Lakers

The referees missed a call that likely would have decided the game. The Celtics barely escaped with a win over the Lakers on Saturday night, in part because of missed call that sent the game to overtime. While it appeared that Jayson Tatum fouled LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation, referees didn’t make the call.
BOSTON, MA
WOWK

Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols’ death

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins watched a televised interview on Friday of Tyre Nichols’ mother speaking about the loss of her son, and lost control of his emotions. “I cried,” Jenkins said. The outrage, frustration, sadness and anger was evident around the NBA on Friday, the day that...
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WOWK

AP Source: Tagovailoa to miss Pro Bowl, still in protocol

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has...
WOWK

Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at 84

CHICAGO (AP) — When Bobby Hull got the puck, he was tough to stop. He had blazing speed, a hard slap shot and tons of confidence. Long before today’s biggest stars took the ice, “The Golden Jet” put on quite a show. Hull, a Hall of...
CHICAGO, IL
WOWK

Record crowd raises millions at Bob Huggins Fish Fry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Bob Huggins Fish Fry is the premier charity event of the basketball season and this year’s was bigger than ever. On Friday, a record 2,700-plus people filled Milan Park for the 11th installment of the event. Along with dinner and a show, the sold-out...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

McKivitz, White to square off in NFC title game Sunday

A pair of former Mountaineers will go head-to-head Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. Kyzir White and the Philadelphia Eagles are the top seed in the NFC and play host to Colton McKivitz and the two-seeded San Francisco 49ers. White aims to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOWK

Kyzir White, Eagles punch ticket to Super Bowl LVII

For the first time in his pro football career, Kyzir White is one win away from winning an NFL championship. White and his Philadelphia Eagles dominated visiting San Francisco in the NFC championship game Sunday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love. 31-7 was the final score. White’s club defeated fellow Mountaineer Colton McKivitz’s 49ers, who fell in the conference title game for the second year in a row.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOWK

Brock Purdy, 49ers ousted by Eagles in NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brock Purdy’s magical run from being the last pick in the NFL draft to winning his first seven starts for the San Francisco 49ers ended when Haason Reddick knocked him out in the first quarter of the NFC championship game. Purdy was forced to return...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

