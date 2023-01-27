Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Firefighters respond to fire on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Charleston. The fire was reported Monday morning on Hillcrest Drive. Eyewitness has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more details become available.
wchstv.com
Charleston firefighters release more details after Regal fire cause ruled undetermined
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Regal Apartments building in Charleston that was destroyed by a fire wasn’t required to have a full sprinkler system because of its age, but firefighters said the owners could face fines because their fire alarms system didn’t sound during Wednesday’s blaze.
wchstv.com
Shooting reported on Wertz Avenue in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:32 a.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a son shot his father Monday on Wertz Avenue during an altercation. Douglas Crowder, 59, of Montgomery was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting that was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
wchstv.com
Matthews named new fire chief of Charleston Fire Department
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A longtime Charleston firefighter has been named the city’s new fire chief, officials announced Monday. Craig A. Matthews, who joined the department in 1997, was named Charleston’s new fire chief in a news release from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office. “We are...
wchstv.com
Pinch firefighters: Dog escapes apparent bear trap; kids with dog lost in woods but found
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters in Pinch said a dog escaped what was described as an apparent bear trap, and two children who were with the dog got lost in the woods but were found. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post it was notified...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
wchstv.com
'I feel like I'm going to fall apart': Apartment fire survivors still processing loss
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents of the Regal Apartment building that was destroyed in a fire last week in Charleston said they are still processing the loss and hope they are not forgotten. "I'm trying to hang in there, but I feel like I’m going to fall apart," Regal...
wchstv.com
'The odor is indescribable': Marlaina resident says flooding is health hazard
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flooding continues in the Marlaina Addition near St. Albans. Despite two visits from the National Guard, letters from the Kanawha County Commission and a plea to state officials, residents still have no answers. Eyewitness News put on a pair of boots during the heavy...
wchstv.com
Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires
Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Youth accused of threatening school shooting arrested in Jackson County, W.Va.
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Jackson County, West Virginia, report a juvenile was arrested Sunday after being accused of making threats in regard to a potential shooting at Ripley Middle School. A male has been charged with terroristic threats and is awaiting placement in a juvenile detention...
wchstv.com
Police find Marshall University student dead on campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
wchstv.com
Investigators rule cause of Regal apartments fire undetermined
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fire investigators have ruled the cause of a fire that destroyed the Regal apartments building on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston as undetermined. A fire ripped through the building on Wednesday, leaving 35 families homeless. The building was razed after an estimated 75 firefighters fought the blaze for hours.
wchstv.com
Man taken into custody after barricade situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Gallia County deputies said a man who barricaded into an apartment after threatening to harm himself was taken into custody over the weekend. The standoff began about 6:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to a home on Hawthorne Lane after receiving a report that had man had a gun and was threatening to use it on himself, according to a news release from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a fully involved house fire. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire, and...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County's bus driver shortage causes delays for students
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Like many things across the country, there is a shortage: a shortage in food, gas and drivers. Kanawha County schools are seeing a shortage in bus drivers, which is causing significant delays for pickup and drop-off times. School bus drivers have a tough job...
wchstv.com
Summersville police say man eats fentanyl after pursuit, revived by officers
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Summersville police said a man faces multiple charges after the suspect ate fentanyl and had to be revived following a vehicle and foot pursuit. Kermit Hammons faces charges after an incident Saturday, according to a news release from the Summersville Police Department. An officer was...
wchstv.com
Fayette County deputies ask for public assistance in burglary investigation
LANSING, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect that has been connected to multiple burglaries in Fayette County. Deputies posted surveillance footage to social media Friday that shows the suspect walking along Workman Road in Lansing. Investigators have asked area residents to review...
wchstv.com
State Police: Man arrested on murder charge in Clay County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man has been arrested after he shot and killed his brother in Clay County following an argument over stolen property. Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, of Birch River has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of...
wchstv.com
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan. 30 to Feb. 4
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Food fanatics will have the opportunity to support local restaurants and tantalize taste buds as Charleston Restaurant Week makes a return to the capital city. Kicking off Monday, the weeklong event offers diners a three-course meal at participating restaurants. Local eateries will serve an appetizer,...
Comments / 0