ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Shooting reported on Wertz Avenue in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:32 a.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a son shot his father Monday on Wertz Avenue during an altercation. Douglas Crowder, 59, of Montgomery was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting that was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Matthews named new fire chief of Charleston Fire Department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A longtime Charleston firefighter has been named the city’s new fire chief, officials announced Monday. Craig A. Matthews, who joined the department in 1997, was named Charleston’s new fire chief in a news release from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office. “We are...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Fire officials release safety guidelines after four die in W.Va. house fires

Four West Virginians have died as a result of house fires in the span of one week as state fire officials have released guidelines to keep residents safe during winter months. A 46-year-old Fayette County woman died Wednesday after a home along Victory Street in Oak Hill caught fire, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze, but found no working smoke alarms in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police find Marshall University student dead on campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Investigators rule cause of Regal apartments fire undetermined

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fire investigators have ruled the cause of a fire that destroyed the Regal apartments building on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston as undetermined. A fire ripped through the building on Wednesday, leaving 35 families homeless. The building was razed after an estimated 75 firefighters fought the blaze for hours.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man taken into custody after barricade situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Gallia County deputies said a man who barricaded into an apartment after threatening to harm himself was taken into custody over the weekend. The standoff began about 6:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to a home on Hawthorne Lane after receiving a report that had man had a gun and was threatening to use it on himself, according to a news release from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a fully involved house fire. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was home at the time of the fire, and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County's bus driver shortage causes delays for students

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Like many things across the country, there is a shortage: a shortage in food, gas and drivers. Kanawha County schools are seeing a shortage in bus drivers, which is causing significant delays for pickup and drop-off times. School bus drivers have a tough job...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

State Police: Man arrested on murder charge in Clay County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man has been arrested after he shot and killed his brother in Clay County following an argument over stolen property. Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, of Birch River has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan. 30 to Feb. 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Food fanatics will have the opportunity to support local restaurants and tantalize taste buds as Charleston Restaurant Week makes a return to the capital city. Kicking off Monday, the weeklong event offers diners a three-course meal at participating restaurants. Local eateries will serve an appetizer,...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy