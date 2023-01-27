Read full article on original website
Coast Guard looking for man who fell off 70-foot cliff
SAN JUAN, P.R. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell off a 70-foot cliff along the coast of Puerto Rico Sunday. The Coast Guard said Edgar Garay, 27, of Indiana was on a recreational trip to Cabo Rojo, located on the island’s southwest coast, at the time of the incident. He was last seen near a lighthouse at around 5:37 p.m. Sunday.
Florida bill would ban driving in the left lane ‘continuously’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who “continuously” travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass. According to the bill, filed by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers) on Tuesday, vehicles would be prohibited from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways,” namely roads, streets, and highways with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.
Texas governor to show off new segment of border wall in RGV today
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a media news conference on Monday afternoon where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas. The 2 p.m. CST news conference will be at the segment being built on...
Pennsylvania House Stalemate Continues
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. ‘I love what you love’: Meet the new Elmira 2nd District …. 'I love what you love': Meet the new Elmira 2nd District Councilman. What’s going on with the ‘Welcome to Elmira’ sign?...
SC bill would prevent teaching about slave owners, ‘including George Washington’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) — School lessons on slavery are taught nationwide in classrooms, but one South Carolina legislator has proposed a bill that could change that. State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson, (D-Dist. 70), wants to ban educators from teaching about slave owners in schools across the Palmetto state. He says he’s just trying to make a point.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/30/23)
Clouds starting our day ahead of some isolated snow showers this morning. Showers become more scattered this afternoon with rain and snow showers being the case as we warm up. Showers linger tonight and we hold onto the clouds. TOMORROW:. Stray snow showers on Tuesday and we trend colder.
