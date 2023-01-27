Read full article on original website
How many immigrants can the US realistically accept?
How many immigrants can the United States absorb, not just this year or next, but over the coming decades?
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
1st Muslim woman promoted to major in the Israeli military
An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, is the first Muslim Arab woman know to become a major in the Israeli Army. Ella Waweya, 33, internationally known as “Captain Ella” (even after her promotion), is the Israeli...
Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century
The highest-ranking woman at the United Nations said Wednesday she used everything in her “toolbox” during meetings with Taliban ministers to try to reverse their crackdown on Afghan women and girls, and she urged Muslim countries to help the Taliban move from the “13th century to the 21st.”Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, said at a news conference that four Taliban ministers, including the foreign minister and a deputy prime minister, spoke “off one script” during meetings with her delegation last week. She said the officials sought to stress things that they say...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
President Biden launching pilot program - US citizens can now take action and sponsor refugees directly
Biden Administration has taken unprecedented steps to provide legal pathways for those escaping danger and oppression. The State Department's Welcome Corps program will allow U.S. citizens to support refugee resettlement, provided they can pass background checks and come up with a plan for supporting their sponsors.
Seven Israelis killed leaving synagogue in East Jerusalem
Benjamin Netanyahu promises immediate action after gunman opened fire on people in worst terrorist attack on Israelis in years
The Jewish Press
Israel-Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Issue
*The State Department and the Western foreign policy establishment have contended that the Palestinian issue features prominently on the Saudi order of national priorities. Therefore, they have maintained that a substantial enhancement of Israel-Saudi cooperation – and certainly, the attainment of an Israel-Saudi Arabia peace treaty – would be preconditioned upon substantial Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, including the establishment of a Palestinian state.
UN chief insists on special armed forces as Haiti spirals
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday insisted on the deployment of an international specialized armed force to Haiti and called on governments to consider halting deportations as the country’s situation spirals. The recommendations were issued as part of a report...
Israel and Palestinians risk deeper conflict in a distracted world
JERUSALEM/GAZA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - After bloodshed in Jerusalem and the West Bank and a month since Israel's most right-wing government took office, Israel and the Palestinians risk sliding into a cycle of wider confrontation with pressure on both sides for retaliation, analysts say.
France 24
Israel takes measures against 'families of terrorists' after attacks in east Jerusalem
Israel sealed the family home Sunday of a Palestinian in east Jerusalem who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to revoke certain rights of attackers' relatives. The security cabinet announced a slew of steps late Saturday, including revoking the rights to social security of "the families...
Washington Square News
The Soapbox: A raid at a refugee camp, African democracies, tanks for Ukraine
In occupied Palestine, the Israeli military raids refugee camp. An Israeli military raid on an occupied West Bank refugee camp resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians and the injury of 20, before Israeli troops retreated from the Jenin site in the extreme north of the region. Officials said they would look into the death of Magda Obaid, a 60-year-old woman who was shot during the incident.
US News and World Report
Israeli Troops Kill 7 Palestinian Gunmen, 2 Civilians in Jenin Clash, Palestinians Say
JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli commandos killed seven gunmen and two civilians in a raid on a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, stirring fear of further flare-ups after the largest single death toll in years of fighting. The Palestinian Authority said it was...
BBC
Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex
US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
Blinken calls for calm on Jerusalem visit amid days of Israeli-Palestinian violence
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has called for calm after days of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, as he visited Jerusalem for talks with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. A Palestinian man died on Monday after an altercation with Israeli troops, as violence in the region...
Welcoming refugees is great, but privatizing resettlement is not the best answer: Steven S. Volk
OBERLIN, Ohio -- Ramzia, a 21-year-old Afghan woman, landed in Cleveland in November 2021, a refugee fleeing the Taliban. She arrived with the clothes on her back and a small check from the U.S. government. Fortunately, she was supported by the Cleveland office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, one of three local resettlement agencies operating in Cuyahoga County.
The Jewish Press
World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks
US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
France 24
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
The Jewish Press
WATCH: Blinken Lauds Abraham Accords But Says ‘Not a Substitute for Progress Between Israelis, Palestinians’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pulled no punches Monday at a news briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bluntly expressing the enduring view of the Biden Administration that despite the murder of seven Israelis outside a synagogue this past weekend, and the plethora of other terror attacks on Israelis before and since, and despite Israel’s progress integrating into the region with its neighboring Arab nations,
