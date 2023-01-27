ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

1st Muslim woman promoted to major in the Israeli military

An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, is the first Muslim Arab woman know to become a major in the Israeli Army. Ella Waweya, 33, internationally known as “Captain Ella” (even after her promotion), is the Israeli...
The Independent

Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century

The highest-ranking woman at the United Nations said Wednesday she used everything in her “toolbox” during meetings with Taliban ministers to try to reverse their crackdown on Afghan women and girls, and she urged Muslim countries to help the Taliban move from the “13th century to the 21st.”Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, said at a news conference that four Taliban ministers, including the foreign minister and a deputy prime minister, spoke “off one script” during meetings with her delegation last week. She said the officials sought to stress things that they say...
The Jewish Press

Israel-Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Issue

*The State Department and the Western foreign policy establishment have contended that the Palestinian issue features prominently on the Saudi order of national priorities. Therefore, they have maintained that a substantial enhancement of Israel-Saudi cooperation – and certainly, the attainment of an Israel-Saudi Arabia peace treaty – would be preconditioned upon substantial Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, including the establishment of a Palestinian state.
The Associated Press

UN chief insists on special armed forces as Haiti spirals

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday insisted on the deployment of an international specialized armed force to Haiti and called on governments to consider halting deportations as the country’s situation spirals. The recommendations were issued as part of a report...
Reuters

Israel and Palestinians risk deeper conflict in a distracted world

JERUSALEM/GAZA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - After bloodshed in Jerusalem and the West Bank and a month since Israel's most right-wing government took office, Israel and the Palestinians risk sliding into a cycle of wider confrontation with pressure on both sides for retaliation, analysts say.
Washington Square News

The Soapbox: A raid at a refugee camp, African democracies, tanks for Ukraine

In occupied Palestine, the Israeli military raids refugee camp. An Israeli military raid on an occupied West Bank refugee camp resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians and the injury of 20, before Israeli troops retreated from the Jenin site in the extreme north of the region. Officials said they would look into the death of Magda Obaid, a 60-year-old woman who was shot during the incident.
US News and World Report

Israeli Troops Kill 7 Palestinian Gunmen, 2 Civilians in Jenin Clash, Palestinians Say

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli commandos killed seven gunmen and two civilians in a raid on a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, stirring fear of further flare-ups after the largest single death toll in years of fighting. The Palestinian Authority said it was...
BBC

Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex

US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
Cleveland.com

Welcoming refugees is great, but privatizing resettlement is not the best answer: Steven S. Volk

OBERLIN, Ohio -- Ramzia, a 21-year-old Afghan woman, landed in Cleveland in November 2021, a refugee fleeing the Taliban. She arrived with the clothes on her back and a small check from the U.S. government. Fortunately, she was supported by the Cleveland office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, one of three local resettlement agencies operating in Cuyahoga County.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Jewish Press

World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks

US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
France 24

Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts

The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
The Jewish Press

WATCH: Blinken Lauds Abraham Accords But Says ‘Not a Substitute for Progress Between Israelis, Palestinians’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pulled no punches Monday at a news briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bluntly expressing the enduring view of the Biden Administration that despite the murder of seven Israelis outside a synagogue this past weekend, and the plethora of other terror attacks on Israelis before and since, and despite Israel’s progress integrating into the region with its neighboring Arab nations,

