Jay Bilas names 11 college basketball teams as championship contenders
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas named 11 teams he sees as legitimate national championship contenders. Texas was mentioned among Bilas’ list of national title hopefuls. The Longhorns currently sit ranked at No. 10 in the nation at 17-3, tied on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. There...
3 BYU players suspended for matchup against No. 22 Saint Mary’s
Jaxson Robinson, Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman have been suspended for one game by BYU Cougars coach Mark Pope because they broke a team rule.
Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon
Gonzaga fans, get excited. Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman ...
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies salvage season with win at Portland State after heart-to-heart talk
Montana's postgame celebration Saturday was surely more joyous than the hour-plus heart-to-heart talk that included fighting, arguing and crying in the locker room after Thursday's 19-point loss at Sacramento State. The Grizzlies responded two days later with a 73-67 road win at Portland State despite being shorthanded and playing just...
No. 8 UCLA loses to Alissa Pili and No. 9 Utah on last-second basket
Former USC standout Alissa Pili drove scored on a go-ahead layup with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 9 Utah a 71-69 win over No. 8 UCLA.
Huskies Offer Minnesota DT in Need of Worthy Nickname
Jide Abasiri's recruitment after just one season of football is beginning to take off.
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point showing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -12; over/under is 162.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga faces the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots are 9-3 on their home court....
Gonzaga basketball: Julian Strawther scores 40 to lead Zags over Portland
Julian Strawther’s career-high 40 points led No. 14 Gonzaga to an 82-67 win over Portland on Saturday. The junior shot 14-for-21 from the field, including 8-for-12 from deep, and grabbed six boards in the victory. The Zags (18-4, 7-1 WCC) shot 51.8% from the field. Anton Watson pitched in 17 ...
KULR8
Hanging their hat on defense, No. 3 Billings Central shuts down No. 5 Hardin
The conventional wisdom is teams are supposed to put losses in the rearview mirror. Billings Central senior Lily Bland said the Rams didn’t exactly do that Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Pac-12 Football: Notable recruiting storylines ahead of National Signing Day
The Pac-12 will be home to some of the biggest and most important moves come signing day
New venues set for 2023 Washington state baseball championships
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced earlier this week three new venues will host the state baseball championships at the end of May. Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata (1B/2B), Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham (1A/2A) and Funko Field in Everett (3A/4A) are the three ...
