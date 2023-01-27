ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Central Dauphin wrestlers roll to 43-16 win over CV to lock up Commonwealth, likely No. 1 seed for districts

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd makes his college pick

Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd is off the market. The Rams senior recently announced that he plans to play college football at Wheeling University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “First off, I’d like to thank my family who (has) always supported me thought...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Jan. 23-28, 2023

Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Wrestling Roundup: Box scores from Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals

127: Landyn Lukens (SAH) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 1:20) 133: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Ryan Harpster (SAH) (Fall 1:31) 139: Trent Turner (SAH) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:06) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Matt Snook (SAH) (Fall 1:09) 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Joe Santa (SAH) (Fall 0:49) 160: Ethan Miller (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Jarod Bullington (SAH) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Fall 0:24) 189: Tucker Teats (SAH) over Maxim Johnson (LMH) (Dec 10-4) 215: Gavin Pardoe (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jack Peters (SAH) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 2:37) 107: Mike Zettlemoyer (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Anthony Snook (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Nathan Martin (SAH) over (LMH) (For.).
SELINSGROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Omarion Newson leads 5 in double-figures as York races past Milton Hershey

HERSHEY -- Milton Hershey and York High have had their fair share of battles throughout the years, but Saturday’s contest proved to be a different chapter in the book. Milton Hershey had won the last three games of the series, including the 2018 District 3 5A championship, but York High (15-4) made a statement in a 74-43 dominating win at the Spartan Center.
MILTON, PA
abc27 News

York High rolls past Milton Hershey on the road

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday featured a fun Mid Penn and York Adams crossover when York High visited Milton Hershey, but it was the Bearcats having all the fun in a runaway win. The Bearcats got started early, running out to a 21 point halftime lead and not really having to sweat a Spartans comeback […]
MILTON, PA
capitalsoutsider.com

Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds Big Ten offer

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke’s list of college offers continued to grow Saturday and this time it was a Big Ten school getting into the mix. Coke said that Michigan State was the latest to give him an opportunity. He also claims offers from Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Parx Casino Shippensburg now open in Cumberland County

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The Parx Casino Shippensburg is now open in Cumberland County. While the grand opening is not until Feb. 3, the casino had a soft launch on Thursday. It has 500 slot machines, nearly 50 electronic table games and a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar. This is...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/28/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 28. June E. (Campbell) Blain, 93, of Ickesburg passed away in Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was beloved by many in her community. Her heartfelt hugs never will be forgotten. Anyone...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy