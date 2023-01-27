Central Dauphin wrestlers roll to 43-16 win over CV to lock up Commonwealth, likely No. 1 seed for districts

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedules for Jan. 30, 2023
Selinsgrove at Mifflin County, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd makes his college pick
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd is off the market. The Rams senior recently announced that he plans to play college football at Wheeling University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “First off, I’d like to thank my family who (has) always supported me thought...
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Jan. 23-28, 2023
Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Steel-High boys hoops clip Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game behind Alex Erby’s 21 points
The Steel-High boys basketball team defeated Camp Hill, 58-49, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Saturday afternoon. Alex Erby led the Rollers attack, scoring 21 pints, grabbing 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Kam Chisholm added 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for Steel-High, who moves to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in the Capital.
Wrestling Roundup: Box scores from Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals
127: Landyn Lukens (SAH) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 1:20) 133: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Ryan Harpster (SAH) (Fall 1:31) 139: Trent Turner (SAH) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:06) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Matt Snook (SAH) (Fall 1:09) 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Joe Santa (SAH) (Fall 0:49) 160: Ethan Miller (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Jarod Bullington (SAH) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Fall 0:24) 189: Tucker Teats (SAH) over Maxim Johnson (LMH) (Dec 10-4) 215: Gavin Pardoe (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jack Peters (SAH) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 2:37) 107: Mike Zettlemoyer (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Anthony Snook (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Nathan Martin (SAH) over (LMH) (For.).
Cumberland Valley takes 3rd in PIAA competitive spirit championships: See full list of winners
Cumberland Valley took third place in the 2023 PIAA competitive spirit championships Saturday at Giant Center, earning a 91.7667 in the finals. The Eagles entered the final round Saturday as the top performer from the 3A small varsity group from prelims. They finished only behind Garnet Valley and South Fayette in their division.
Omarion Newson leads 5 in double-figures as York races past Milton Hershey
HERSHEY -- Milton Hershey and York High have had their fair share of battles throughout the years, but Saturday’s contest proved to be a different chapter in the book. Milton Hershey had won the last three games of the series, including the 2018 District 3 5A championship, but York High (15-4) made a statement in a 74-43 dominating win at the Spartan Center.
Cumberland Valley takes top spot in prelims of Competitive Spirit State Championships
Cumberland Valley got out to a great start Friday in the PIAA Competitive Spirt State Championships. The Eagles took the top spot in the Small Varsity Group B prelims Friday with a score of 94.0333.
York High rolls past Milton Hershey on the road
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday featured a fun Mid Penn and York Adams crossover when York High visited Milton Hershey, but it was the Bearcats having all the fun in a runaway win. The Bearcats got started early, running out to a 21 point halftime lead and not really having to sweat a Spartans comeback […]
Harrisburg’s Amir Jones ‘can’t wait to get to work’ after making his college pick
Amir Jones showed he was one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile defenders across the past two seasons. He said Sunday he plans on continue to show off those skills in college close to home after committing to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...
Local squads compete in PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships (PHOTOS)
The best in cheer was on display Friday during the preliminary round of the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships in Hershey. One hundred and seventeen cheer squads from Pennsylvania, nine from the Lehigh Valley, converged on the Giant Center vying for trophies, medals and bragging rights. Each squad must perform its...
Mechanicsburg LB Sage Thomas adds to his list of college offers
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas is now up to two college offers. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior linebacker said he added an offer from Sacred Heart this week. He also claims an offer from Duquesne. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thomas had 120 tackles, 18...
Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds Big Ten offer
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke’s list of college offers continued to grow Saturday and this time it was a Big Ten school getting into the mix. Coke said that Michigan State was the latest to give him an opportunity. He also claims offers from Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron...
Catholic schools should participate in Catholic- only leagues | PennLive letters
It is a well known fact that Catholic schools recruit athletes and that the PIAA turns a blind eye to this debacle. The Catholic hierarchy does not allow males to wrestle females. Harrisburg has female wrestlers and received 2 forfeits. The Harrisburg coach did nothing against the PIAA rules and won the match.
Luke Bryan returns to Hersheypark for ‘Country on Tour’ concert
Country star Luke Bryan will make a return appearance to Hersheypark Stadium this summer. The “Kick the Dust Up” singer and “American Idol” judge will perform in Hershey at 7 p.m. July 13. Jackson Dean, Alana Springsteen and Conner Smith will also perform. Tickets go on...
Parx Casino Shippensburg now open in Cumberland County
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The Parx Casino Shippensburg is now open in Cumberland County. While the grand opening is not until Feb. 3, the casino had a soft launch on Thursday. It has 500 slot machines, nearly 50 electronic table games and a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar. This is...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/28/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 28. June E. (Campbell) Blain, 93, of Ickesburg passed away in Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was beloved by many in her community. Her heartfelt hugs never will be forgotten. Anyone...
Developer plans to build 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center in central Pa.
A 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center is planned for York County. York County real estate development company, Inch & Co. Inc. is proposing to build the sports center on the site of the former Central High School sports stadium at 1100 Columbia Ave. in North York Borough. “We see a big...
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
