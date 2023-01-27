Read full article on original website
Remains found by Oklahoma investigators identified as Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. — The Chief Oklahoma Medical Examiner has positively identified remains that were found in the area where it was believed a missing 4-year-old girl's body was located. The remains were found on Jan. 17, after Oklahoma authorities arrested a couple who were the alleged caregivers of 4-year-old...
1 Killed In SW OKC Shooting Sunday
A man was found shot and killed in a home near Southwest 25 Street and South Western Ave, police said. Officials said they are still searching for the suspect. This is a developing story.
KFOR
Chase ends with deadly crash
New proposed bill would allow Oklahoma cities more …. One local lawmaker is looking for stricter laws regarding Oklahoma marijuana businesses. The proposed bill would allow local cities to have more say in whether or not marijuana grow operations will be allowed in their areas. Oklahoma woman claims scammed out...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
wtaj.com
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
kswo.com
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
kswo.com
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are revealing more details about what happened the night of Lawton’s first murder of 2023. Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder in the death of Elijah Jones. Jones was shot and killed outside the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in the early morning hours of January 17th.
One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
thechronicle.news
Cyril man held without bond in 4-year-old’s murder; remains identified
CADDO COUNTY — The man police say is responsible for killing a 4-year-old Cyril girl is being held in the Caddo County jail without bond. A gag order has been issued on his case, preventing the release of court documents and prohibiting investigators from speaking to the press regarding the case.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large
The victim in Oklahoma City's 5th homicide of 2023 has been identified. Police are still looking for the suspect. The post Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
kswo.com
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide
The victim in a Southside stabbing has been identified. Police are still piecing together what happened that led to the death. The post Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma City police investigate armed robbery at dispensary
Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery.
kswo.com
COURT DOCS: Possible motive discussed in Shane Chockpoyah murder
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have shed more light on the circumstances leading up to the death of Shane Chockpoyah. The affadavit says the State Medical Examiner’s office ruled his cause of death as strangulation in early January. According to investigators, once Chockpoyah had been identified by the...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
Tulsa Man Accused Of Kidnaping, Beating Girlfriend
Body camera video shows the moments Tulsa County Deputies arrested a man who's currently on federal probation, and is now accused of kidnapping and repeatedly beating his girlfriend. Deputies say they arrested Jace McKittrick when she showed up to check in for his federal probation in Turley. Deputies say they...
KOCO
Officials announce dozens of convictions in drug ring operated out of Oklahoma prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced dozens of convictions in a massive drug ring that was being operated out of Oklahoma prisons. Prosecutors said they’ve gotten 60 convictions so far. Sixty Southside Locos gang members and their associates have been convicted as part of the huge drug trafficking operation.
