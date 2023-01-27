ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KFOR

Chase ends with deadly crash

New proposed bill would allow Oklahoma cities more …. One local lawmaker is looking for stricter laws regarding Oklahoma marijuana businesses. The proposed bill would allow local cities to have more say in whether or not marijuana grow operations will be allowed in their areas. Oklahoma woman claims scammed out...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wtaj.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
MULBERRY, FL
kswo.com

Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are revealing more details about what happened the night of Lawton’s first murder of 2023. Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder in the death of Elijah Jones. Jones was shot and killed outside the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in the early morning hours of January 17th.
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thechronicle.news

Cyril man held without bond in 4-year-old’s murder; remains identified

CADDO COUNTY — The man police say is responsible for killing a 4-year-old Cyril girl is being held in the Caddo County jail without bond. A gag order has been issued on his case, preventing the release of court documents and prohibiting investigators from speaking to the press regarding the case.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

COURT DOCS: Possible motive discussed in Shane Chockpoyah murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have shed more light on the circumstances leading up to the death of Shane Chockpoyah. The affadavit says the State Medical Examiner’s office ruled his cause of death as strangulation in early January. According to investigators, once Chockpoyah had been identified by the...
LAWTON, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

